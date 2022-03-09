Bicycle Nova Scotia details Blue Route Hubs project

PORT HAWKESBURY: Bicycle Nova Scotia laid out its Active Transportation plans for the town.

Meghan Doucette, Active Transportation Planner with Bicycle Nova Scotia, said over the past two years, they have been partnering with the town on the Blue Route Hubs project, an initiative to support towns along the Blue Route cycling network, which they are co-managing with the provincial government.

“The vision of this is to connect the whole province through a network of cycling infrastructure,” she said. “We are working with the towns along that larger cycling network to develop plans for infrastructure throughout the towns, so that people coming from farther away can connect easily into the downtown and businesses that they would want to reach, and also to create a network of safe, healthy, sustainable travel options for residents so that people can get around using cycling, and walking, and rolling as a mode of transportation.”

After BNS made a presentation town council several months ago, Doucette told the March 1 regular monthly meeting that she was following up on the final stage of the project.

“In the earlier phases of the project, we developed, in consultation with the community, this network,” she said.

Doucette said they recommend continuing the sidewalk on Sydney Road, and the concept design is proposing a three-foot wide multi-use pathway on that street, as well as Granville Street. To do this, she recommends the slip lane off Reeves Street onto Granville Street be closed to vehicles and used as an Active Transportation lane.

At the intersection of Granville Street and Sydney Road, Doucette said they are proposing to tighten up the corners and add stop signs, for safety reasons.

As they are with Granville Street, Doucette said they are suggesting Bump-Outs along Sydney Road to help people crossing.

The multi-use pathway on Sydney Road would connect to the path on Reeves Street, allowing people to continue to Old Sydney Road, Doucette explained. On Old Sydney Road, she said they are hoping for a protected multi-use shoulder area, as well as arrows on the pavement, and more signage.

The pathway from Old Sydney Road to Pinecrest Drive could use repaving, and can be widened to three metres, Doucette said, noting the town has plans to realign that path.

From Pinecrest Drive onward, Doucette said BNS is proposing a Local Street Bikeway concept, with pavement markings because this is a quiet residential street with low traffic volumes.

BNS is looking at the possibility of putting in a crossing from the existing multi-use path on the other side of Reeves Street, Doucette said, noting that with traffic speeds, another option could be to add a crossing at the NSCC Strait Area Campus and point pedestrians down Embree Island road to connect with Granville Street.

As for Queen Street, BNS is proposing a realignment and improving sight lines to make the crossing more straightforward for everyone, Doucette stated.

Noting that the town is working on a park plan near the intersection of MacLaughlin and Prince Streets, Doucette said BNS has suggested a realignment for the multi-use path in that area. She proposed the addition of stop signs on both streets safer, and to connect with the rest of the path, a crossing at the end of the park.

Noting that the town current has funding for Active Transportation projects which they are about to start, Doucette added the next steps are engaging with consultants to come up a more detailed design, accessing provincial and federal funding, then the construction phase.

“To sure up that design process and get a little more detail,” she added. “We’ve seen there are more opportunities for Active Transportation funding from these levels of government over the last few years, which is awesome and really enables this project to be successful… We’re proposing that this would start over the next couple of years.”