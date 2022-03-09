ANTIGONISH: After finishing the regular season with a 21-0-1 record and not losing a game in regulation, the head coach of the Antigonish AA Munro Junior B Bulldogs says there’s more work to be done as they chase what would be their fifth Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) Championship.

Donnie Grant, the Bulldogs’ bench boss told The Reporter that for a record like that, most of the credit has to go to the players, because they did have a lot of depth and a lot of skilled players. Having said that, he explained with a COVID-shortened season once again, there was one team they didn’t see in their division, and that was the Membertou Junior Miners.

“We only got to see the other teams in the other division once, and the second place and third place teams in our division, we didn’t beat this year,” Grant said. “So while it was a very successful season, we know there still is a lot of work left to do, and playoffs are going to be much harder.”

Speaking on the success of the team, the head coach suggested he knew his team would be very competitive at the beginning of the season, just because the Bulldogs had talented over-agers.

“If you’re going to have a successful team, typically you rely on your over-agers quite a bit because of their experience and their age,” Grant said. “Knowing what we had in them, I knew we’d be competitive for sure, and they brought it to another level, which made us more competitive than I even anticipated.”

He started coaching the team three-years-ago, and there’s a lot of the same core left, which has resulted in a trickle-down effect from the leaders.

“When I walked into the dressing room, it was such a good group of guys, it really does trickle-down when you play with the same group for two or three seasons,” Grant said. “You get into the good habits that they have, and honestly, it’s trickled-down again this year.”

The coach indicated a good leadership core goes a long way, noting this group of guys is really fun to coach and to be around and “whenever you’re having fun at the rink, it can lead to success on the ice.”

This is something that seems to be ringing true for the Bulldogs, as they are in the middle of their second nine-game winning streak of the season entering the playoffs, and although they have found success, they have had their fair share of adversity as well.

“We did lose our first game of the season, technically, but it was overturned because Pictou had an in-eligible player,” Grant said. “So the first bout of adversity definitely would have came when we played the Pictou Scotians again and it was our lost in OT, as that put a little sour taste in our mouth.”

A more recent instance came during their last game of the regular season when the Bulldogs came back from a 4-1 deficit, and tied it up with 37 seconds left in the game, before winning it in OT.

“Although we didn’t have anything to play for in the standings, in the final game, the boys did want to go the regular season without a regulation loss, and they were able to put that win together in the final few seconds,” Grants said. “It’s a good question to ask, because there’s definitely going to be adversity in the playoffs, and we have to be ready for that.”

Looking at their game as a whole overall, the coach suggested their forwards have really been a source of strength.

“You know our defensive side of the game is definitely good, but if you look at the score sheets, we’ve been putting up quite a few goals, and that’s definitely what’s led the way this season,” Grant said. “Our defense have a lot of offensive instincts and abilities as well to help out there, and then we do have a third year goalie, Cody MacEachern, who’s been close to the top of the goaltending charts for all three of his seasons.”

The coach admitted he doesn’t know how they were able to stay focused this season with the presence of COVID-19 looming in the background.

“We started up again and then we cancelled the season, and then it was like a week later, the season was back on after cancelling it; it’s really tough on everyone, and there’s absolutely no doubt that it played on everyone’s mind this year,” Grant said. “Especially with that large outbreak in Antigonish, honestly we didn’t know if we would be coming back. And now, fingers crossed it’s not going to impact us again, but the future looks pretty bright, and not just in the sporting world, but everything to do with COVID.”

He said some of their players did contract COVID-19, and there were players who had to miss practices and games, but they weren’t required to cancel any games, because they had enough skaters on their roster.

“It didn’t impact them that much,” Grant said. “We definitely did enforce a lot of testing before practices and games, so we didn’t have an outbreak amongst our team it was just isolated cases, so that played a big part in not having to shut down.”

On top of finishing with a 21-0-1 record, another amazing feat was shared by the Bulldogs’ top line of Fearghus MacDonald (17 goals, 24 assists, 41 points), Sam Mattie (21 goals, 19 assists, 40 points) and Jake MacDonald (8 goals, 27 assists, 35 points) who finished first, second and third in league scoring respectfully.

“I’m not going to lie, towards the end of the season, it was definitely in the coaches’ minds anyway, the players will tell you different, as they should, it’s not about individual accolades,” Grant said. “But we wanted to get them into the Top 3, because it is a pretty cool feat, and as over-agers, the chances of playing competitive hockey after this year, are pretty slim, they had a lot of fun this season, and having it end up that way, was pretty special.”

One player who really surprised the Bulldogs coaching staff this year was forward Connor Doherty.

“We have a lot of skill on the team, and he plays a rough and hard-nosed game, a lot of checking, and he really stood out to us as coaches,” Grant said. “Because it was unique to our team, and we really thought he stepped up and played very well this season, and we were very happy with his game.”

As for what he’s been preaching to his team that secured a first round bye of the NSJHL playoffs, the Bulldogs’ bench boss suggested they’re not going to change their current trajectory.

“We talked about it all year, doesn’t matter what sport, or what league, anytime you’re in first place you have a target on your back, and especially if you go unbeaten in the regular season, everybody wants to take you down in playoffs, it’s simple as that,” Grant said. “It does make it a little tougher, but we do have a good group. I’ve mentioned it a couple times before, but with the same core that was here two years ago when the season got cancelled, that was definitely upsetting, last season, and losing to the Miners in six games was definitely upsetting.”

The Bulldogs know how difficult it is to win a championship, as they’ve been chasing their last league championship since 2006, but know success is possible in Antigonish as the Bulldogs have previously recorded a NSJHL three-peat in 1982, 1983 and 1984; winning the Don Johnson Cup in back-to-back years in 1983 and 1984.

“We’re going to leave everything on the line come playoff time,” Grant said. “We play the lowest seed team, we don’t know who that’ll be yet – we only have three possibilities, it’s either the Blues, the Pirates, and the Eagles and we’ve seen enough of all three this year to know what we need to do to be prepared for whoever we play.”

The quarter final round of the NSJHL playoff will see the latest installment of the “Battle of the Causeway” as the Bulldogs will now square off against their rival, the Strait Area Pirates, in a best-of-seven series.

“You know, hopefully we get the Pirates,” Grant said before the Pirates swept the Eskasoni Eagles in three straight games. “Just for the rivalry everybody likes to see and enjoy, you know it goes back quite a ways, that would be a lot of fun.”