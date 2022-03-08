Richmond Skating Club to host annual ice show

ARICHAT: The local skating club will be putting on its annual show this Friday.

On March 11 at 5:30 p.m., the Richmond Arena will be hosting the event which was cancelled last year because of public health restrictions.

Club president Tara MacInnis said their 2020 show was their “most successful show” since she took over the group five years ago.

“Really we’re just trying to raise more awareness for the club because it’s hard to keep something like that running right now,” she told The Reporter.

This year’s theme is “Theatre On Ice,” MacInnis noted.

“It’s movie-themed, so each group of skaters has a different movie that they will be using the music from,” she explained. “This year, we actually have quite a few Star Skaters who are actual figure skaters. A few of our girls have graduated so now they’re doing solos. We have programs for the little kids in groups.

After starting the year with more than 20, and losing some in January when restrictions were heightened, MacInnis said the club now has six kids in Can Skate, and eight Star Skaters.

“This year was a really small year because of everything. There were points that parents weren’t allowed in, and we lost some people because of that because with the really young ones, you can’t just drop them off and go to the car,” the club president stated. “This is the most Star Skaters that we’ve ever had.”

The club ranges from two-year-olds (with parents), until members graduate from high school, MacInnis said.

“We used to go to competitions, but again with COVID, we haven’t been able to do that either. It’s been very strange times, but hopefully next year our Star Skaters will be competing,” she said. “We’re the only skate club from here to Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury doesn’t have one.”

MacInnis said the club has been challenged by the pandemic.

“Most of our funding comes from registration fees so I never know how the next year is going to go. We really, really want to start advertising now that next season should be completely normally, hopefully,” she stated. “We were hit hard by COVID because we need numbers to stay up and running… We used to fundraise, we used to bag groceries but again with COVID, you couldn’t do any of that so it’s been hard for us to raise money to keep the club going.”

MacInnis added that the 2022-2023 season will be starting in October, and those interested in registering can check out the Facebook page for “The Richmond Skating Club (Cape Breton, NS).”