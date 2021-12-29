Big entertainment stories from January to June

HALIFAX: The film and television rights to the final book from Silver Donald Cameron were acquired by Pictou Twist Pictures and Ion Inc.

Blood in the Water: A True Story of Revenge in the Maritimes, which chronicled the murder of Phillip Boudreau, is set to be adapted for the screen after Pictou Twist Pictures, the company founded by Trailer Park Boys co-creator Barrie Dunn, optioned the rights.

Dunn told The Reporter said this was “first step” towards getting the book into production.

Dunn’s partner in the project, Patrick Graham, said he was initially attracted to the book by Cameron’s “portrait of the Acadian world,” which led them to meet Cameron’s partner Marjorie Simmins in the fall.

Because they were successful in what he described as a “very competitive bidding process,” Dunn said the producers have exclusive rights over the next couple of years to use the book to develop a script for a production, as either a TV show or a film.

Dunn and Graham started a script to shop around.

Blood in the Water tells the story of the 2013 murder of Philip Boudreau, who was killed while vandalizing the lobster traps of three Cape Breton fishermen.

The book was billed as a “must-read” by Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid’s Tale.

***

ANTIGONISH: Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre (FAST) announced it was taking performances outside the comfort of the Bauer Theatre.

Artistic director Andrea Boyd said the idea came to her after thinking how they could avoid canceling their season again.

In partnership with Keppoch Mountain, FAST presented Robin Hood: The Great Escape for two weeks in August 2021.

Written by Boyd and Laura Teasdale, FAST said medieval characters guided people from one scene to the next, where they eavesdropped on the heroes and villains.

***

PORT HOOD: A class at Bayview Education Centre lobbied local media to include more Indigenous voices.

Teacher Joyce Morrison said the idea goes back to the pre-COVID days in 2019 when her Grades 1 and 2 class visited with teacher Tiffany Gould’s Grade 1 class at the We’koqma’q First Nation school. Morrison said the two classes were pen pals for some time before the meeting.

Then after reading about residential schools back in October during Mi’kmaq History Month, the class – which is made up of 15 Grade 1 students and five Grade 2 students – wanted to know why there isn’t more Indigenous music on the radio.

In an October letter to 101.5 The Hawk in Port Hawkesbury, the class proposed the idea of playing George Paul’s “Honour Song,” and music from Kalolin Johnson, including “Gentle Warrior.”

Morrison ended the letter by pointing out that playing these songs and artists would not only support local Mi’kmaq youth and talent, but also involve broadcasting songs that are “universally enjoyed.”

Morrison said the letter was unsuccessful, but the class again wrote The Hawk, as well as 98.9 XFM in Antigonish.

At the same time, the class sent letters to local newspapers, including The Reporter, requesting support. Morrison added that if the radio stations do not reply, her class is exploring other options like a petition.

Since October, 2020, the Bayview Education Centre Grades 1 and 2 class has been trying to get local radio stations to play indigenous songs and performers.

***

ANTIGONISH: Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High in Antigonish has been recognized internationally as the first to offer a self-taught Gaelic literature course as part of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program.

StFX student Emma Smith was the first student in the world to complete the course. She comes from a family of Highland dancers and pipe band members.

In Grade 5, Smith was given the opportunity to take Gaelic instead of French, and fell in love with the language and history of the Gaels. She said she took every opportunity to learn more about it, noting she has been involved with The Gaelic College since Grade 7 and took Gaelic immersion courses.

Because of the nature of the program, Smith had to learn to read, write and speak Gaelic at an academic level, by herself.

To have the course recognized, the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) said the school was required to develop a prescribed reading list of nine literary works, a timeline for the student to study the course that included 150 hours of course time, provide tutoring, and schedule time for the student to study.

To offer the program, the SRCE said requirements to be fulfilled by the school were: a minimum of two works studied linked to each of the areas of exploration of the course; coverage of at least three of the four literary forms (poetry, drama, fiction, non-fiction); coverage of at least three literary periods; a minimum of four works originally written in Gaelic being studied, by authors on the prescribed reading list; a minimum of three works translated into Gaelic, originally written in a different language than Gaelic, by recognized authors on the prescribed reading list; and works from a minimum of three places as defined by the prescribed reading list, covering at least two different continents.

Darrell LeBlanc, director of programs and student services for the SRCE explains that following a two-year process and a great deal of preparation, in June 2018, the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) approved the course as an additional option to fulfill the language requirement of the IB program.

***

LARRY’S RIVER: Jude Avery of Larry’s River was announced as one of six recipients of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award of Excellence for l’Acadie and Francophonie of Nova Scotia.

Avery said his involvement with the Acadian culture started “at birth” but it flourished when he started his teaching career in 1973 in Pomquet.

Avery said this translated into helping organize the first Winter Carnival in Pomquet in 1974 which continues to this day.

After returning to Larry’s River, Avery served on the board of directors of la Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse (FANE) for seven years. Then he started Le carnival de tamarin, another winter festival, and helped revive the mid-Lenten celebration La Mi-carême.

In 2002, Avery and other volunteers started planning for the 2004 World Acadian Congress in Nova Scotia.

The Guysborough County events were so successful, they resulted in an annual celebration Festival Savalette, which started in 2005, Avery said.

To remind tourists and local residents about the Acadian history of the area, a park was built detailing Acadian history from their origins in France, settlement in Port Royal, the deportation, the resettlement at Chezzetcook, then their arrival in Guysborough County.

The third project for the area was a resource centre to allow people to do research on their ancestry, using genealogy programs, Avery said, noting the centre includes a “Salle Acadien.”

In addition to volunteering, Avery is an author who wrote the historical book Forgotten Acadians in 2019, with plans to publish the book Joie de vivre in June.

Jude Avery reads from his book Forgotten Acadians… A Story of Discovery. In addition to writing, Avery has revived the “Order of Good Cheer” which he hosts at his home.

***

PORT HAWKESBURY: To honour the retirement of Port Hawkesbury’s Director of Marketing, Recreation, Tourism, and Culture, the town organized a tribute at her last town council meeting.

At the virtual meeting on May 4, friends, fellow volunteers, former co-workers, and town councillors paid tribute to Paula Davis, who retired from her position after 43 years.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm noted how Davis has made the town a better place to live.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle provided a glimpse at Davis’ body of work, including the new bridge and pocket parks associated with Destination Reeves Street, Grant’s Pond fountain, the Active Transportation trail, and the community garden.

On the Active Transportation file, Doyle said Davis was a “big part” of this infrastructure.

Trail volunteer and local businessman Larry MacKeigan thanked Davis for her efforts in making the new trail system a reality.

The town’s new branding efforts were also completed due to Davis’ work, according to Doyle.

Noting her deep connection with the entertainment world, Doyle said those events are perhaps what she is most well-known such as the Megan Trainor concert, Celtic Colours, the Grand Slam of Curling, the training camp for the NHL’s Florida Panthers, visits from the Tall Ships, hosting games with the Under 17 World Championship, and the town’s Canada Day celebrations.

As for the Granville Green Outdoor Concert Series, Doyle said that is Davis’ baby.

Bob MacEachern said Port Hawkesbury wasn’t well known as having a great musical culture before Granville Green and the Tuesday Night Ceilidhs at the Port Hawkesbury Creamery.

As for the Civic Centre, Doyle said Davis was instrumental in getting it constructed, financed and designed, along with many others. He pointed to the many concerts and events that have taken place over the years.

When the YMCA decided they would no longer operate the fitness centre, Doyle said Davis led the charge for the town to take it over and keep it running.

Doyle called the W. Franklin Wright Art Gallery a “huge success,” as well as the performances in Shannon Studio.

The Splash Pad at the new community playground, the pump track, and upgrades to the tennis court were also realized thanks to Davis, the CAO said.

When town staffing levels were reduced, Doyle said Davis took on the Strait Area Pool.

The transformation of the former Customs House building into an artist incubator was “very near and dear to Paula’s heart,” Doyle stated.

***

INVERNESS: A local musician competed in the CBC Music Canada Toyota Searchlight Contest.

Aaron MacDonald made the final 100 in the competition for his single “Gonna Get There.”

After releasing the first single at the end of January, MacDonald released a follow-up single “My Soul and Me in April,” and he released a third called “United We Can Carry On.”

Although he has been performing, singing and writing for more than two decades, MacDonald said this contest was a great way to introduce his music.

Inverness County musician Aaron MacDonald competed in the CBC Music Canada Toyota Searchlight contest.

***

HALIFAX: East Coast Music Awards were handed out last June.

Neon Dreams, Classified, Catherine MacLellan, Les Hay Babies, and Beòlach were among the initial winners of the 2021 ECMAs. The awards were announced on June 10 as part of an online special streamed via the ECMA’s Facebook and Youtube channels. Beòlach was named Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year.

The 2021 East Coast Music Awards Show featured performances from Beòlach and Jimmy Rankin, as well as a special tribute to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Rita MacNeil, performed by a cast of former bandmates, friends and more.