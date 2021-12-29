Big news in sports: July to December

ANTIGONISH: Players from around the Strait area were selected in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Entry Draft which was held on June 26-27.

Antigonish’s Tyler Peddle, who played last season at with the prestigious Shattuck St. Mary’s program was selected second overall by the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Cape Breton West U18 Islanders Ryan Hayes, Kevin Walker, Leyton Stewart, Ray MacKinnon, and Jack Milner were also selected in the QMJHL Draft. Milner, also from Antigonish, was selected by the Halifax Mooseheads in the ninth round.

Port Hawkesbury’s Hayes is as a six-foot-one, 171-pound shutdown defenceman who was taken by the AcadieBathurst Titan in the eighth-round, number 146 overall.

Cape Breton West forward Kevin Walker of Inverness was taken in the ninth-round, number 165 overall, by the Charlottetown Islanders.

After recording seven points this year, Islanders defenceman Leyton Stewart was drafted by Quebec in the eighth round.

Blueliner Ray MacKinnon of North Grant was taken by Blainville-Boisbriand in the tenth round, after recording six points in the shortened season.

ARICHAT: Municipal council was supportive of plans to create a new championship trophy for the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) which will be named in honour of the late Barry Marchand.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon told the June 28 regular monthly meeting that the last trophy was donated by former Richmond MLA Gerald Doucet in 1970 and he suggested the municipality donate money, or help the RABA in another way, in the creation of a new Barry Marchand Championship Trophy.

DUNDEE: The Dundee Resort & Golf Club confirmed a pair of hole-in-ones.

On June 21, the golf club confirmed that Wayne Carter recorded a hole-in-one on the 137-yard Hole #4, after using a 7-iron. The feat was witnessed by his wife, Mary Ellen Carter, and this is his fourth career hole-in-one.

Then on June 28, the feat was accomplished by Walter MacMillan on the 136-yard Hole #18 and was witnessed by Brian MacDonald and Bill MacRae. MacMillan used an 8-iron and this was his fourth career hole-in-one.

HEATHERTON: While the Carmie MacInnis St. Joseph’s Chiefs lost their first game of playoffs by nine runs, they found themselves champions of the Antigonish Guysborough Rural (AGR) Fastpitch League following an 11-4 victory over the Pomquet Acadians.

The four-team league, which started play on July 9, saw the Pomquet Acadians, Heatherton Warriors, St. Andrew’s Flyers and St. Joseph’s Chiefs playing a reduced-game regular season before playoffs wrapped up Aug. 21.

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a modest 4-4 record, before going 4-1 in the playoffs and taking home the league title.

Logan Deyoung took home the Joe Andy MacDonald Memorial Award as the playoff Most Valuable Player (MVP) for St. Joseph’s.

Robert Bernard recorded the victory for the Chiefs in the championship game, registering 12 strikeouts in the final, while also sharing the honours as the team’s top hitter, Spencer Baron, who both hit home runs.

Bernard, who was 4-0 for St. Joseph’s in the regular season and registered 31 strikeouts, along with Heatherton’s Paul Purcell, who went 4-1 and also recorded 31 strikeouts, were co-winners for the Gerald Chisholm Memorial Award for the AGR’s top pitcher in the regular season.

The Jerry Broussard Memorial Award for the regular season’s top hitter was shared by Heatherton’s Alex Chisholm who recorded eight RBI’s, eight singles, two triples and two home runs with Pomquet’s Brian Gilfoy who tallied 10 RBI’s, five singles, two doubles and two home runs.

The Richmond Hawks are the 2021 U13 Nova Scotia Champions after beating Yarmouth in the championship game last Sunday.

RICHMOND COUNTY: The Richmond Hawks returned provincials with a title.

The Hawks won the U13 Tier 1 Baseball Provincial Championship defeating Yarmouth in the championship final in Cole Harbour. Jack Bona started the game, Ben Samson finished on the mound, Avery Lavandier had a homerun, and the team recorded 17 hits.

The local team, which is made up of players from around Richmond County also faced Clark’s Harbour and Cole Harbour.

Samson said defense, solid pitching and timely hitting were keys for the team which finished 11-1-2 on the season.

PETIT DE GRAT: The Petit de Grat Red Caps won back-to-back Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) titles.

The Red Caps took the 2019 championship, and with the league cancelling all play in 2020 then resuming last year, Petit de Grat once again became league champs following a 14-7 win over the Isle Madame Mariners on Sept. 12 at the ballfield in Petit de Grat.

Petit de Grat was perfect during the weekend tournament, beating St. Peter’s on Saturday morning, then beating the Little Anse Hawks in extra innings that night.

The win came approximately six months after the passing of long-time Red Cap player/manager Barry Marchand.

The Petit de Grat Red Caps took their picture in front of a sign erected to honour the passing of former Red Cap player and manager Barry Marchand.

MULGRAVE: Residents of Mulgrave have a fitness centre in town.

Last October, the new facility – located in the Mulgrave Memorial Centre – opened.

Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said the fitness centre, which has been on the drawing board for many months, was funded through grants, fundraisers and sponsorship from local businesses, such as DSM and Mulgrave Machine Works.

PORT HAWKESBURY: On behalf of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton announced the 2021 inductees into the Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame.

Wayne Granville Reynolds started his 50-year association with the sport of judo in 1969 and progressed through the colour ranks to second degree black belt. The Town of Port Hawkesbury honoured Reynolds as a builder for his dedication, commitment and love of the sport of judo.

Brian Ellis Langley was involved in track and field at the local, provincial, national and international levels. He was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame in 2000 and was honoured by Port Hawkesbury as a builder in athletics.

Shaun Charles MacDonald is a multi-sport athlete who excelled in hockey, golf and fast pitch softball. He played varsity hockey for Sydney Academy, StFX (Sydney), College of Cape Breton Capers, Port Hood Bees (Senior), and Port Hawkesbury Rebels (Senior).

He made participation and promotion of sports and the development of character through sport a lifetime commitment, and was inducted into the Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame as an outstanding athlete.







PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) tried to get back to normal.

Although they did operate “on a limited basis” without competition during the global pandemic, this year, Iaian Langley said they resumed their normal training schedule.

To help with training, the PHAST club received some help from decorated swimmer Linnea Mack who visited the club Oct. 14 and 15, as well as this week.

Mack is a former UCLA Bruin, and 18-time All American, and eight time UCLA record holder, and a NCAA finalist. She was a member of the Los Angeles Current in the International Swim League’s inaugural year, helping to secure the team’s title at the U.S. Derby. Mack is a former USA National Team member and was inducted into the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame as a high school senior in 2013.

Linnea Mack, an 18-time All American, an eight time UCLA record holder, and a NCAA finalist helped out the Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team last week and has plans to visit the local club this week as well.

ST. PETER’S: Alayne Martell worked tirelessly to ensure that stories within the ringette world were told and shared across the breadth and depth of this country.

For over 22 years, as the head of media and public relations for Ringette Canada, Martell built the foundations to enhance the branding of the sport from coast to coast to coast and boldly promoted ringette, introducing an audience to the game which would otherwise miss the opportunity to experience the passion and dedication that she shared for the sport.

While Ringette Canada was dealt a massive blow as Martell lost her battle with cancer on Nov. 29, 2020, the amount of love, positivity, and strength she radiated will remain prominent in every soul who had the pleasure of meeting her.

In a Faces of Ringette section of Ringette Canada’s website featuring a small biography of Martell, she expressed how she found it hard to describe the raw emotions of experiencing the excitement of victory to the agony of defeat, which she had felt in the rinks across Canada.

Angie Milbury, president of Ringette Canada, announced on Oct. 26, four individuals have been inducted as part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class, including Martell as part of the builder category.

Through her work with Ringette Canada, Martell developed and carried out targeted communications strategies in support of the organization’s objectives; she carried out on-site media relations support at the Canadian Ringette Championships since 1999 and served as the national media representative and webmaster for the National Ringette League since its inception in 2004.

Alayne Martell

HALIFAX: The StFX X-Women raced to first-place for the women’s team finish at the 2021 Subway AUS Cross Country Championships.

The win marked StFX’s ninth AUS women’s cross country banner.

Siona Chisholm, an Antigonish native, was named the AUS Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Year, as well as Rookie of the Year. The first year student was also named to the cross country all-start team.

A first-year human kinetics student, Chisholm finished first in a field of 48 runners, completing the eight-kilometre course with a time of 29:19. This win marked the third first-place finish for Chisholm this season, and earned her AUS female cross country athlete of the year and rookie of the year honours, as well as a place on the AUS all-star team.

PORT HAWKESBURY: SAERC won the provincial championship in girls volleyball.

On Dec. 5, SAERC completed an undefeated run at the provincial tournament in Cole Harbour, taking the School Sport Nova Scotia Division 2 Girls Volleyball championship after beating West Kings in two games, 25-20 and 25 -10.

Coach Kelli Simmons said this is SAERC’s first championship in many years.

SAERC started the round robin portion of the tournament, beating Dalbrae in two games, 25-21 and 25-17 on Dec. 3.

The next day, SAERC put together a win over Annapolis West in three games, 25-20, 21-25, and 15-11. In their second match on Dec. 4, the Saints downed Hants North in two games, 25-15 and 25-13.

SAERC punched their ticket to the championship finals besting South Colchester in the semifinals, winning in two games, 25-16 and 25-17 on Dec. 5.

The coaches credited the leadership of team captains and graduates Sarah MacDonald and Sara Pluta for the team’s success.

Looking to next year, the coach added that the team features a number of Grade 10 and Grade 11 players, along with players moving up from the Junior Varsity squad.