Top entertainment stories from July to December

INVERNESS: A concert series at the Inverness County Centre for the Arts (ICCA) had its inaugural show last summer.

The first show in the Inverness Sunset Series took place on July 24 at the ICCA with an opening ceremony featuring We’koqma’q First Nation Councillor Tiny Cremo.

OTTAWA, ONT.: Canada Post released a stamp celebrating one of Canada’s most beloved and influential artists, folksinger Stan Rogers.

Known for his lively stage performances and rich baritone voice, Rogers’ songs were deeply personal, recounting the experiences, joys and sorrows of ordinary Canadians.

He attracted a growing following with the 1976 release of his first album, Fogarty’s Cove, and the raucous sea shanty, “Barrett’s Privateers.”

The title track from Northwest Passage, released in 1981, is considered one of the best songs ever produced in Canada and has become an unofficial anthem.

Designed by Steven Slipp and printed by Lowe-Martin, the stamp features an illustration by Peter Strain, who worked from two photographs: one by Paul Coates of Rogers performing at the Calgary Folk Festival in the early 1980s (foreground); and another by Darren Calabrese of Fogarty’s Cove, Nova Scotia – the name of Rogers’ debut album (background).

The illustration on the front of the OFDC shows Rogers performing at the Dalhousie Arts Centre in Halifax in the early 1980s and was based on the cover of Rogers’ album, From Coffee House to Concert Hall (1999).

ANTIGONISH: After its inaugural festival in 2019, the Nova Scotia Summer Fest hit the road last summer.

As public health guidelines limiting outdoor capacity eased, Nova Scotia Summer Fest announced an alternative to their usual large-scale event with a Kitchen Party Tour set for Aug. 17 to 21.

The tour was a moving stage show with a cast and crew of 13; the event was recorded and filmed for a fall 2021 release.

The Nova Scotia Summer Fest Kitchen Party Tour was a new musical collaboration between eight musicians with extensive international touring resumes.

The lineup featured Anna Ludlow, Decota McNamara, Cassie MacDonald, Maggie MacDonald, John Chiasson, Pete Davison, Scott Ferguson, and Mattie himself.

TORONTO, ON: Rock ‘n’ roll heavyweights The Trews came out strong with their pandemic anthem “I Wanna Play,” an ode to all the things missed during lockdown.

In a press release issued by Cadence Music Group, the band announced their full-length album “Wanderer” would be released on Nov. 19.

The album includes “I Wanna Play” among a collection of 13 additional brand-new songs including the title track “The Wanderer.”

With their newly released video and single “I Wanna Play,” along with other songs freshly written, The Trews are working toward a full-length EP.

JUDIQUE: A new digital art form hit the Strait area.

A geoart design showed up in Inverness County. Creator, 17-year-old Vincent McDonald of Halifax, chose a musical note because he plays the fiddle, he put it in Judique because his grandparents live there and that’s where his family puts their camper in the summer.

The first geoart in Inverness County was a fiddle in Port Hood, previously the only one in Cape Breton, which followed the Celtic Shore Coastal Trail from Port Hawkesbury to Inverness, McDonald noted.

McDonald said geoart, comes from the world of geocaching, which is a world-wide treasure hunt started in 2000 where people hide containers, and sometimes trinkets.

The latest piece of geoart in Inverness County is a musical note covering the Judique area.

PORT HOOD: Mary Janet MacDonald’s recipes are a focal point of many people’s Sundays, due to the success of the “Tunes and Wooden Spoons” web series. Now, MacDonald’s recipes will be the focal point of a cookbook bearing her name.

The vast majority of the book’s recipes are available online at the “Tunes and Wooden Spoons” web site (tunesandwoodenspoons.com). Even though the recipes can be accessed free-of-charge, a great number of fans urged MacDonald to put pen to paper.

Last year, MacDonald and her daughter Margie mulled over self-publishing such a book. Margie is adept at desktop publishing, and Mary Janet had all the material ready to go.

However, the idea evolved early in the new year, thanks to the help of author Lesley Crewe. Crewe was a guest on “Tunes and Wooden Spoons,” and her connections to Nimbus Publishing resulted in MacDonald getting a call from the publisher.

MacDonald said the Tunes and Wooden Spoons cookbook is for anyone interested in the lifestyle of folks in rural Cape Breton.

Mary Janet MacDonald

JUDIQUE: Storytellers Gallery transformed its upstairs into a two-bedroom suite fit for Cape Breton kings and queens, or anyone who wants to feel like one.

According to the Judique Historical Society, the 100-plus-year-old building, hauled from Port Hood in the 1930s, was once a mining company house and home. They said it evolved to become Jack MacDougall’s store, a meat market (Rankins), a diner (Geekers), and now a community hub and museum full of local photos and lore.

The public can now search Storytellers Suite on Air BNB to book a spacious set of accommodations with a kitchenette, laundry, and dining area, the society said, noting that two singles and one king-size bed, which can be split into two, can sleep four people.

MONASTERY: A teacher at a local school released a new single with a healing message.

East Antigonish Education Centre teacher Buffy Boutilier released her new single called “Somebody Pray.”

Boutilier said the lyrics came pouring out as she reflected on the many people in her life who have been affected personally by Canada’s Indian residential schools.

A big source of inspiration came from the late Isabelle Knockwood who wrote a book about her experience at the Shubenacdie Indian Residential School.

The Isle Madame native said guitar player Bill Dillon – who played with Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot and the Barenaked Ladies – was involved in the creation of the track, as well as Kim Dunn on piano, Martin Neil on drums, and on rhythm guitar, Josh McKinley.

The purpose of the Somebody Pray Project is to support the creation of a youth care and advocacy centre in the community of Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, she said.

Buffy Boutilier

ANTIGONISH: A new art and culinary adventure took place in September along “The Game Changer” trail at Keppoch Mountain.

The first annual Tapas and Trails Art and Culinary Adventure, which organizers describe as a wonderful opportunity to engage with nature and celebrate Nova Scotian arts and culture, featured a walk along one of Keppoch’s premier hiking trails.

Joe MacEachern, who has always been heavily involved in the local food movement, and retired from the cooking industry years ago, still loves a good food and drink pairing, so it seemed like a really good idea to try to put both together.

There were 15 booths in total, 10 of them featured a chef who created one small appetizer-sized dish that was paired with a wine, beer, or spirit from around Nova Scotia.

In addition to the culinary experience, the event also showcased featured artists, an outdoor art exhibition, live art installations, along with music and entertainment.

On top of bringing together numerous local chefs and food producers, and exploring what can be done with local products, there’s a social element as well, trying to make Antigonish a destination.

Headlining the event was Chef Domenic Padula with Dining on the Ocean Floor. For a more local feel, Havre Boucher’s Jen Miller, who appeared on Season 6 of Master Chef Canada, will also be a local headliner, with her catering company The Humble Table.

GUYSBOROUGH: “I think we were overwhelmed with the results,” said Jack Leonard, president of ArtWorks East – a non-profit association of visual artists and crafters who live in Guysborough County – of the gallery created at the Guysborough Waterfront last summer.

The association had no permanent exhibition space, but last summer, with monies from a community wellness grant, they came to a rental agreement with the Guysborough Waterfront Development Association to use the marina building as a gallery.

He attributed that success to an unexpected number of tourists in the area this year.

Over the summer, the gallery averages $2,000 per weekend in sales.

Eighteen artists participated in the summer exhibit that opened on July 1.

The gallery coincided with the waterfront concert series and the community market, which boosted visitor numbers.

CANSO: Canso got what it’s been craving: a little hint of that Stanfest feeling.

Stanfest organizers announced that while the traditional Stan Rogers Folk Festival was cancelled – and music fans were tied over in this second COVID summer with livestreaming performances and limited live tickets for concerts at the DeCoste Centre in Pictou – a live concert and Stanfest 25th anniversary book launch was held in Canso on Sept. 25.

Due to the timing of the event, towards the end of September, they decided against using the outdoor mainstage and chose to hold the event in the Canso and Area Arena.

In the advertisement for the show, the concert has the tagline ‘Songwriters Rallying for Stanfest.’

The launch of ‘The Power of Song – 25 Years of Stanfest’ book was interwoven with musical performances at the event on Sept. 25.

ARISAIG: A province-wide, interactive, multi-medium treasure-hunt app of artistic expression from established and emerging artists featured one passionate group of youth from the Antigonish area.

The artworks were embedded in locations throughout the province, waiting to be discovered though the app, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Stores, and it included one location at the Arisaig Lighthouse showcasing The Earth Savers Club.

When people using the free app get close to trigger locations, the app will “unlock” the art; each piece has been intended to be experienced in a certain place, mindful of the surrounding environment and the history.

Dan Bray suggested his niece Juniper Frankland and his nephew Beecher Frankland started the club with their friends because the environment is very important to them.

After watching the kids go for a bit, he thought this would make for a neat project, but when he heard about the project in collaboration with the Zuppa Theatre and after looking through the different options, he thought it was a perfect fit.

TRURO: Forty-nine Music Nova Scotia Awards were handed out this year.

Both new and notable artists were celebrated for their excellence, Music NS said, and among the local winners were Maxim Cormier, who won the Classical Recording of the Year category for The Subjective Nothing.

The Town Heroes were named Digital Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Indigenous Artist of the Year honours went to Morgan Toney.

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year for Breagh Isabel’s “Girlfriends” went to Breagh MacKinnon, Corey LeRue and Simon Wilcox.

SYDNEY: A local author and artist was among recent Creative Nova Scotia Award winners.

Award winning author and interdisciplinary artist Michelle Sylliboy, who was raised on her traditional L’nuk territory in We’koqmaq, was announced as the winner of the $5,000 Indigenous Artist Recognition Award.

Sylliboy’s collection of photography and L’nuk hieroglyphic poetry, Kiskajeyi—I Am Ready, was published by Rebel Mountain Press in 2019, and is now available as an ebook, the province said.

The Indigenous Artist Recognition Award recognizes artists who are Indigenous (Mi’kmaq as well as other First Nations, Métis, and Inuit) who have emerged from their initial training and development and are active in the Nova Scotian/Mi’kma’ki arts community.