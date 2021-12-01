Bill Culp details his ‘Rock n’ Roll Road to Cape Breton’

GRAND RIVER: A well-traveled musician, who recently moved to Richmond County, is releasing a new book detailing his long career.

Bill Culp’s new book Have Guitar, Will Travel: My Rock & Roll Road to Cape Breton was recently released by publisher Cape Breton Books.

In his time, Culp has played with the band Teenage Head, did an album with Garth Hudson from The Band, and performed at the Grey Cup half-time show.

“I’ve had a really long career. I’ve been doing this since I was seven years old, and now I’m 57 so I’ve had a 50-year kick at the car at this,” Culp told The Reporter. “I’ve been around the globe many times, played with a lot of notable names that everybody knows. Did a really huge run in the theatre market, and had my songs on radio. Did a lot of really cool things, and I managed to keep my career going all these years.”

When COVID-19 global pandemic began in March of 2020, Culp said he was at the peak of his career regularly touring across the globe.

“And then it all came to a crashing halt and I was pretty devastated by the whole thing; financially divested, emotionally devastated, you name it,” he recalled.

One day, Culp said he saw a Facebook post from the Cape Breton Partnership seeking ideas from the creative sector for projects to fund.

“I thought, ‘you know what, I have a pretty interesting story, professionally and personally,’ so I thought maybe it could be something that I could write about it,” he recounted.

Culp then submitted a proposal to the partnership, and they agreed to fund him in writing the book over a one-year period. Culp then talked to music industry professionals on Cape Breton to get their COVID-19 stories, along with his own perspective.

At this time, Culp started the “Johnny Cash Kitchen Party” with local musicians Rob Smith, Vince Burke, and Rocky Boudreau performing around Cape Breton. Later, Culp started the party rock band The Capetones, with the same musicians.

With this story in hand, Culp started searching for publishers and came across Ron Caplan, the owner of Cape Breton Books.

“It turns out that Ron is a bit of a rock n’ roller himself and certainly had a fondness for the material,” Culp noted.

After receiving some chapters of the book, Caplan made some suggestions.

“He liked it but he wanted to see certain improvements and adjustments,” Culp noted. “He kind of mentored me over many months, and I’m really happy with the final product. I think it’s turned out great; it’s a really well produced book. He took it over; he got eight pages of pictures in it. It’s a very unique and colourful journey through 50 years of rock n’ roll and then ending up in Cape Breton in 2019 right before the pandemic hit.”

One of Caplan’s suggestions for Culp was to “open up” by writing about more personal and serious stories, such as his father’s passing.

“It took me awhile to open up,” he said. “People, when they read the book, of course there’s lots of wild and crazy road stories – there’s even one chapter that’s called ‘Sex, and drugs, and Rock n’ Roll,’ to give you an idea – there’s stuff like that, but then there’s also the serious side.”

Culp recalled playing upright bass with rockabilly band The Rubels in the 1980s, doing the six night bar circuit, which he did 300 nights a year for three years. This lifestyle completely isolated him his family and friends, and Culp realized that whenever his career was succeeding, it negatively affected his personal life.

And although the pandemic is near the conclusion, Culp said the book ends on a positive note.

“The people in Cape Breton have been extremely resilient, and at this point, are really rallying to a whole new height to get over this thing,” he said.

Hitting a certain age, at the start of global pandemic, and after moving full-time to Grand River, Culp said it was a good time to look back.

“The book was great therapy for me, you write stuff, and you remember stuff; it was very cathartic to do,” he stated. “And in the end, worthwhile far beyond what I expected. For me, it wasn’t just so much as writing a book, it’s been a journey.”

To promote the book, Culp said he will be hosting several events around Cape Breton, including a “Words and Music” release on Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn in St. Peter’s.

Culp said Wendy Owens-Abbott has been a great local asset. A musician and manager of the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn, Culp said she “put in a tremendous effort” to keep live music going, while working closely with public health officials during the pandemic.

Since some public health restrictions have been loosened, Culp said the inn offers entertainment and events five nights a week; everything from free live music, to ticketed shows featuring prominent artists, to paint nights, and special events.

According to Culp, the book will be available at major retailers like Chapters and Indigo, as well as independent retailers all over Cape Breton, in addition to on-line at Amazon and CapeBretonBooks.com.

“It’s a book that I’m really proud of, and I hope that people like it; I hope that they read it, and I hope that it’s something more than they expected.”