ARICHAT: Richmond County is joining the long list of municipalities trying to deal with escalating policing costs.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette raised the issue during the Nov. 22 regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council.

“As municipalities look to pass our budgets for next year, the issue of municipal RCMP costs and the increases we’re facing is really on top of mind for many,” she told council.

On June 28, the National Police Federation (NPF) announced that it reached a tentative collective agreement for RCMP members with the Treasury Board of Canada, following 23 months of bargaining.

Brian Sauvé, President of the NPF, said the deal provides RCMP members “fair, competitive compensation” after going without a raise for more than four years. The federation said police duties and responsibilities have “significantly increased over the years, causing growing strain on resources and communities.”

Mombourquette said municipalities expected increases of 2.5 per cent per year, which turned out to be a 23 per cent increase over six years. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) said this is the result of pay increases and retroactive pay going back to 2017.

“Municipalities were not consulted during the bargaining process, despite its outcome having a substantial impact on our finances,” the warden noted.

Mombourquette said the FCM has provided information to help municipalities advocate for support.

“Essentially what they’re asking the federal government to do is to absorb all retroactive costs associated with the implementation of new RCMP collective agreement,” she explained. “And going forward, that municipalities would be properly consulted prior to the implementation of measures that have a direct impact on our operations. This is a significant mandatory cost that we pay each year in contracted services.”

Because of the impact on municipalities, Mombourquette said the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing is working closely with the National Contract Management Committee to address the impacts on municipal units.

As a result of the delays caused by the federal election, then the selection of the federal cabinet, the warden said the province is waiting for answers to calculate the exact impact on municipal budgets.

“Minister affairs minister John Lohr indicated that, with this agreement, the RCMP total compensation, including pensions and benefits, is now competitive with other police services and considered to be fair and reasonable for Canadian taxpayers, which is absolutely where we want to be, but again represents a significant cost for municipalities,” she stated.

The FCM provided council with a draft resolution requesting that the federal government help municipalities cover some of those extra costs. Councillors unanimously approved the resolution.

“As much as we absolutely want that remuneration to be competitive with other Canadian locations, we still have to be able to deal with those increases, and it’s a steep one,” the warden said.

Although they weren’t involved, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said municipalities were “left holding the bag” after the contract was negotiated.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon questioned if the county needs the current number of officers, and if there are ways to decrease the amount of overtime.

“The area they cover is the same, but the amount of residents in the County of Richmond has fallen,” he noted. “Looking at the paper, the overtime almost was the cost of one extra police officer.”

Implementing these rising costs without any consultation is unacceptable to District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson.

“That, to me, is alarming, for all of us and for all the taxpayers of Richmond County,” he replied.

Council agreed with suggestions from Mombourquette to do a more in depth review during the next meeting of the municipal Policing Advisory Committee, as well as Diggdon’s that the detachment commander in St. Peter’s give a breakdown of the numbers to the committee.