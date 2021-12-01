HALIFAX: Advocate Media is moving into New England.

Advocate Printing and Publishing Company Limited – the owners of weekly newspaper The Reporter which has served Inverness, Richmond, Guysborough, and Antigonish counties out of Port Hawkesbury since 1981 – announced today that Advocate Media USA Inc. has entered into an agreement to purchase one of Maine’s largest magazine groups, including Maine. magazine, Maine Home+Design, and related media assets.

“The Maine titles share our curiosity, passion and love for the East Coast and will fit perfectly into Advocate’s publishing family,” said Sean Murray, President and CEO of Advocate Printing. “It is with excitement and optimism for growth that Advocate Media enters the Maine market. The past 18 months have been very challenging for advertising supported media. Despite those recent challenges, we are excited by potential synergies and are confident that the titles will flourish in a post-COVID marketplace. We further hope that we can become a pathway to promote Atlantic Canada’s wonderful offerings to the New England marketplace.”

Advocate said the establishment of Advocate Media USA Inc. and addition of the Maine media assets are keys to its media growth strategy. Along with newspapers like The Reporter, the company said its operations include Metro Guide Publishing Inc., Atlantic Canada’s largest magazine publisher, which has more than 20 titles including Saltscapes, East Coast Living, and Unravel Halifax.

This will be Advocate’s first American-based operation, but the organization said it has enjoyed many cross-border relationships producing international titles, supporting long standing print partnerships, and operating St. Croix Printing and Publishing, which serves the border communities of St. Stephen, New Brunswick and Calais, Maine.

“Maine is very familiar to Atlantic Canadians. There is great connection to places where you share a border. During the pandemic, we saw how important that connection was in places like St. Stephen, and Calais,” said Crystal Murray, President of Advocate Media “Beyond the geography, I have always believed that the people of the East Coast of Canada and our neighbours in Maine share similar values in the way we work, create, and innovate.”

As the economy recovers from COVID-19, Murray said there are many opportunities ahead.

“We love where we live and have a strong sense of place,” she says. “There are wonderful synergies between our Advocate Media family and our team in Maine. There is a strong sense of culture and celebration of community that is at the heart of all our publications. It has been a rough ride for almost every business during the pandemic, but our team has used this time to look at new opportunities. I am excited about building a relationship with the people behind these remarkable publications and energized about what we can learn from each other. Some of the most exciting journeys are the ones where you can’t see what is coming around the bend.”

Advocate Media USA Inc. offices will be based in Portland, Me. and Advocate said the majority the current State 23 employees will become part of the Advocate family.

Advocate Media said it is no stranger to quality journalism, having published magazines and community newspapers, including The Reporter in Port Hawkesbury, for well over 100 years. Advocate Media USA Inc. will operate from Portland, Me. while its associated companies are headquartered in Pictou, with locations throughout Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, the company noted.

“We are open for business. This is a big day for Advocate Media; an expansion into the US will bring opportunity for brands on both sides of the border,” said Fred Fiander, Vice President Media Operations with Advocate Printing and Publishing. “I have spent the last couple of weeks with the staff in Portland, ME and I am excited about their passion and commitment to the magazines they produce. This raises the bar for our Advocate family, and we are up for the challenge.”

The state’s most-renowned and longest-running shelter magazine, Maine Home+Design highlights the work of Maine’s architects, builders, interior designers, artists, and craftspeople, Advocate said. In its award-winning magazine, MH+D uncovers architectural masterpieces, home design inspiration, compelling artwork, profiles, retail shops, upcoming exhibitions, and the latest design trends and industry news, the company said. Through its print, digital, social, and live event offerings, the publication has cultivated a community of supporters and contributors who are doing the highest-quality, most innovative work on homes and spaces in Maine today, they noted.

Since 2009, Advocate pointed out that Maine. magazine has been relentlessly curious about what it means to be a Mainer. Reaching hundreds of thousands of people each month through its award-winning print publication, social media, website, and live events, Maine shares stories about the people who are using their creativity and ingenuity to propel the state forward, they said. Its coverage touches all parts of Maine, from arts, culture, and restaurants to the economy and the great outdoors, Advocate said, adding that all of this is accented by beautiful photography that provides a true sense of place.