PORT HOOD: Voters in Inverness Municipal District 2 made their choice last weekend.

After the votes were counted on June 4, Blair W. Phillips was declared the winner with 373 votes, and trailing him were: Alfred Aucoin with 235 votes; Seph Peters received 160 votes; 112 votes went to Shaun Bennett; John Carmichael was the choice of 78 voters; and in last place was Rob Romard with four votes.

Two ballots were declined but there were no spoiled ballots, the Municipality of the County of Inverness said in a press release.

The municipality reported that voting was held online and over the phone in both official languages. There were 1,783 eligible voters and 964 votes cast for a turnout of 54.1 per cent, which Inverness County said is an increase over the 2016 election, when approximately 46 per cent eligible voters participated.

The special election was called after the passing of Warden and District 2 Councillor Laurie Cranton this past winter. Cranton was acclaimed in the 2020 municipal election.

This was the second special election held in Inverness County in this term. Last winter Claude Poirier was elected in District 1, after former councillor Alfred Poirier stepped down in the fall.

The Manager of La Co-operative de Transport de Chéticamp (L’Acabie), Marielle Bourgeois told council they are hoping to increase the funding contribution from the municipality.

Bourgeois said they serve the northern part of Inverness, and surrounding areas, getting people to medical appointments, pick up groceries, or get prescriptions.

“We sometimes pick up people, even in Inverness, and bring them somewhere,” she noted. “We travel anywhere from Inverness, Baddeck, Sydney, Antigonish a lot, and we do trips to Halifax.”

L’Acabie has two non-accessible, six passenger vans, one non-accessible five-passenger SUV, and one accessible four-passenger van, Bourgeois said. She noted that they applied under the Rural Transit Solution Fund to get two more vehicles; one to replace the wheelchair van with an all-wheel drive hybrid, the other to purchase an all-wheel drive hybrid.

In 2018, Bourgeois said they had a ridership of 1,940, and by March, 2022 that grew to 8,076. She said those numbers didn’t drop during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Meals on Wheels program accounts for 17 trips per month.

“Our numbers have grown quite a lot in seniors mostly, but even in adults,” she stated. “All of this is probably because our population is aging. A lot of the people that were driving when I started had their own cars, and some of them had families still around the area, but now the young ones are gone. And even if they do have their cars, a lot of them don’t feel right driving themselves out of the area.”

To travel around the Chéticamp area, Bourgeois said they charge $12, to go to Inverness and back costs $60, and a roundtrip to Sydney is $85.

Bourgeois said the price of gas is one of their biggest fiscal challenges.

“When you look at kilometres, this is where our problem is with the price of gas the way it is now, and it’s probably going to continue going up,” she noted. “Our kilometres from 2018 to 2022 have tripled and it’s probably not going to slow down.”

Another problem is the funding formula to public transit organizations, Bourgeois said.

“Because they use a formula of population and linear kilometres, that’s where the problem is. We travel way more than what our linear number is,” she explained. “They took from one end of Chéticamp to the other end of Chéticamp. When they sent me the formula, I think it was 483 kilometres… That formula was created way back in 2012, and at that time, L’Acabie was just driving that, which was probably doing the trick, but now it should be what is the need for seniors.”

L’Acabie has partnered with the North Inverness Community Health Board, Community Matters Meals on Wheels, and the Chéticamp Co-op. She said they also do community fundraising through ticket sales.

“We need to look at the money that the municipality is giving us to see if we can get an increase,” she said.

Based on a recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole, council decided that the 2022 Spring Heavy Garbage Pickup will take place from June 6-10, with a budget of $108,000.

Council approved a recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole to make an application to the Office of Acadian Affairs and La Francophonie for the installation of bilingual stop signs in the northern part of Inverness County.