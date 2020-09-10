Community Bluenose II visits the Strait area By Jake Boudrot - September 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp On September 6, the Bluenose II left Port Hawkesbury and arrived in historic Arichat harbour. Photos by Jake BoudrotAfter sailing through the Northumberland Strait, the Bluenose II arrived in Arisaig for a sail past on September 4, then the iconic schooner went to Port Hood. While in Arichat harbour, the Bluenose II took some time to view the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Roger. After departing Port Hood, the Bluenose II visited Port Hawkesbury on September 5. St. Peter’s was the host of a sail-past by the historic schooner on September 7.