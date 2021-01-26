ANTIGONISH: Municipal councillors with the Town of Antigonish have approved a temporary $2-million borrowing resolution for their proposed solar garden project.

Following their regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 18, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher indicated council’s approval of the borrowing resolution was a housekeeping item in their application through the federal government’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

“They wanted to make sure that we had our finances in order,” she said. “We still have yet to hear anything on if it’s approved.”

Despite not having a status on the town’s application, Boucher said council is looking forward to the solar garden project and are very optimistic.

“We’re hoping the funding does come through for that,” she said. “But we just had to make sure we had our borrowing in place first.”

As for what’s next, Boucher suggested municipal staff are waiting on the status of their grant application.

In July, council passed a motion to make funding requests, to both the federal and provincial governments, for 73 per cent of the proposed $5 million for a two-megawatt solar garden, which will be located in Brierly Brook.

Antigonish is among the only towns throughout the province with their own utilities, and along with Berwick and Mahone Bay, has joined forces to create the Alternative Resource Energy Authority (AREA), and are taking strides to reduce the carbon footprint of Nova Scotia.

“It’s a step forward for green energy,” she adedd. “It’s a step forward for Antigonish. Sustainability is very important to the town.”