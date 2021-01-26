PORT HAWKESBURY: A survey gauging public opinion of housing priorities in the town is now available.

The Cape Breton Partnership (CBP) and the Town of Port Hawkesbury have partnered to launch the survey, which aims to collect data on the local housing and rental market, according to a press release issued by the CBP last week. The release went on to note that the ultimate goal is to identify housing needs.

“As the island’s private sector-led economic development organization, the Cape Breton Partnership recognizes that housing challenges are barriers to both workforce attraction and population growth,” said Carla Arsenault, president and CEO of the Cape Breton Partnership. “This survey is simply a first step in honing in on exactly what housing needs are desired or expected in the area, which will lead to informed decision making for long-term planning.”

The CBP said the survey is open to all current residents and those who may be interested in calling Port Hawkesbury home in the future. The survey asks a number of questions about housing style preferences, senior housing specifications, demographic information, and more, the CBP stated, noting that the results will provide valuable insight into current housing needs and will help inform decision making for future public and private housing developments.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told The Reporter the idea for the survey arose after the CBP made a presentation to the Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition about its work and how it might be able to support housing via the Cape Breton Regional Enterprise Network.

“They shared their prior housing survey work and support they conducted in Inverness County (Chéticamp) and in Victoria County,” the mayor recalled. “It was at that time that the idea to have the CBP assist with a housing survey for Port Hawkesbury was planted.”

The idea gained even more traction following a meeting held between town councillor Jason Aucoin, the mayor, and developers, Chisholm-Beaton noted.

“It was discussed that having data that demonstrated the housing shortage in town and the ability to connect with persons seeking housing (to establish pre-occupancy potential) would better position the town for housing projects and would demonstrate real need in town for new housing and types of housing needed,” the mayor recounted.

The mayor said she shared the developer’s feedback with the CBP, which assisted the town in the creation of a housing survey.

“Both councillor Aucoin, other councillors, and I received anecdotal feedback about the critical need for all types of housing during the municipal elections, particularly seniors and accessible housing,” she noted.

The draft survey was brought to Port Hawkesbury Town Council for review at the December committee of the whole and was approved during the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 5.

During that meeting, Chisholm-Beaton explained the survey will determine the number of people looking to locate in the town, and specifically what type of housing they want, as well as other statistics about prospective residents such as age, and whether they have families.

She told council that with permission, the town can share vital information with developers when housing opportunities arise to take some of the risk out of investing in multi-unit housing, and the collection of the data can also help move along potential housing projects with not-for-profits.

Now that the CBP has posted the survey on SurveyMonkey, the mayor said the town will share it on social media and their website.

Chisholm-Beaton said the plan is to present the findings to council in the spring. At that time, she said the town will connect with local developers to share the findings.

“Council agrees we need more than anecdotal information to prioritize and aggressively pursue new housing opportunities for Port Hawkesbury,” Chisholm-Beaton explained. “This survey – designed in partnership with the CBP – will be an important puzzle piece in determining the housing gap, who needs housing, the type of housing needed, and establishing a working list of citizens who can be connected to developers who can curtail their potential housing projects to meet local demand.”

Residents are encouraged to fill out the survey and share the survey with any friends or family who are interested in moving to the area in the future, the CBP noted.

The survey is now available online and takes approximately nine minutes to complete. The online survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PH-HousingSurvey. Paper copies are also available at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.