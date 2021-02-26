enjoying life

BOUDREAU, Mary Linda, 67 – of Petit de Grat

It is with broken hearts, that we, the family of Mary Linda Boudreau are announcing her passing on February, 20, 2021 at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston, due to Kidney failure. Linda was the daughter of the late Hycinth J. and Priscilla (Samson) Boudreau. She is survived by her 9 siblings, Barbara Landry (Bernard), Agnes Boudreau (Avellin), both of Alderney Point, Adam Boudreau, Dartmouth, Donna Ranson (David), Geraldine Clorey (Joseph), with whom she resided, Hycinth Junior Boudreau (Michelle), all of D’Escousse, Cameron Boudreau (Michelle, Vero Beach, Florida, Rodney Boudreau (Tina), her beetle juice, Alderney Point, Patty -Ann Richard (Stephen) Hureauville, Special person Bernadette David (Late Blaise), Alderney Point; 14 nieces and nephews; 16 grand nieces and nephews; aunts, uncle; cousins, and many friends. Linda was a kind soul. No matter who you were, she always would say “I Love You”. She could make you smile with her special antics, no matter how you felt. She will always be remembered for her famous saying “Je t’Aime beaucoup ma Cherie d′Amour”, and she would want you to reply, “moi aussi ma Cherie”. We are comforted to know she is now with her mom and dad who she adored and loved to pieces. We love you to the moon and back Sweet Girl. We will never forget you.

“Fly High with The Angels”

Visitation was held in C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home Ltd. in Arichat on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 6-9pm. Due to Covid-19 visitors are required to follow social distancing protocols and masks are mandatory.

Funeral Mass to Celebrate the life of Linda will be held Wednesday afternoon, February 24, 2021, at 2PM in St. Joseph’s Church, Petit de Grat with Rev. John Baptiste DeCoste officiating.

Committal will be held at a later date in the Star of the Sea Cemetery in Petit de Grat.

Family flowers only please. Memorial donations may be made to the Pay It Forward Angel Fund.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home in Arichat. To send words of comfort to the family, or to light a candle in memory of Linda, please visit www.chboudreau.com.