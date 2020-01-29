A Highlanders Friday night

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cabot Highlanders started their weekend with a rare Friday night appearance at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre and ended their weekend by passing the St. Margaret’s Admirals in the Nova Scotia Minor Midget Hockey League.

The Highlanders hosted the Cape Breton Jets on Friday, losing 5-4 in overtime. The following day, the Highlanders visited the Jets and dropped the hosts in a shootout. Once again, the score was 5-4.

“The Jets are tough,” said Highlander coach Jesse MacLean. “Their record might not show that, but they’re a hard working group with two solid goaltenders and a very good coach.”

Landon MacIntosh (foreground) and Marcus Larade had a solid game last Friday at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. MacIntosh had a goal and two helpers, and Larade had a goal.

Cabot’s Matthew Burns managed an assist during last Saturday’s game.

Cabot’s Leo MacLean (left) and Brent O’Handley were good in their own end during a pair of games on the weekend.

Jack MacDonald had a pair of goals for the Cabot Highlanders last Friday.

Highlander Grant Cameron handles the puck with Jack MacDonald watching on.

On Friday, after a scoreless first period, the Highlanders managed two one-goal leads in the second period. That first lead came when Marcus Larade (from Landon MacIntosh) scored at 6:30, but two minutes later, the Jets tied it up. With 4:12 left in the frame, Cabot’s Jack MacDonald (unassisted) gave his crew a second one-goal lead. The Jets evened the score at 2-2 before the period ended.

The third period saw the Jets pull ahead in the early going, but MacIntosh (from Keir Jordan and Brent O’Handley) and MacDonald (from MacIntosh and Leo MacLean) combined to give Cabot a third one-goal lead.

With 1:17 left, Jet Alex Chrisytmas scored to force overtime. Chrisytmas also had the Jets’ go-ahead goal in OT.

Cole Goss faced 32 shots for Cabot, who outshot the Jets 38-32.

“The big thing with overtime is puck possession,” said MacLean. “They got possession early on and they made us pay for it.

“It was a frustrating one. The way we’re looking at every game now is like it’s playoff hockey. I think that’s the best way to prepare the guys for play-offs.”

On Saturday, Cabot came alive in the third period to pop four unanswered goals and force both overtime and a shootout. Jet goalie Andrew Marsh was swamped with 19 third period shots. All told, the Highlanders outshot the Jets 42-19. Brandon Connors was in net for Cabot.

Highlander Drew MacDonald did the disciplined thing by not taking a silly penalty last Friday.

In that final frame, both Ben Kennedy (from Logan McGrath and Matthew Burns) and MacIntosh (from Miles Farnsworth and MacLean) had even-strength goals. On a two-man advantage, both Larade (from MacIntosh and MacDonald) and MacDonald (from O’Handley and MacLean) connected for the Highlanders.

“We didn’t show up the first two periods,” MacLean said, acknowledging the Jets led 3-0 going into the final frame. “I thought we’d come back after Friday, but we didn’t play good hockey those first two periods. They made us pay for it.

“I kept preaching, let’s get one and see what happens. We got one early in the third, and we were lucky enough to get another one right after that. From there, the Jets got into some penalty trouble.”

Highlander captain Keir Jordan took a bad hit from behind and was forced to leave the game. That resulted in a five minute major for the Jets, which was complimented by a double minor for head contact.

“We had a five-on-three for four minutes, and I said to the group this is where we tie the game.”

Following the Saturday game, Jordan was checked out by a nurse. The coach said Jordan’s collision isn’t believed to be the sort of thing to keep him sidelined.

The Highlanders are off to Sydney this weekend for a Jets tourney that has all eight Minor Midget teams competing.

The three points from the weekend sit the Highlanders (11-10-2-2) one point ahead of the Admirals for fifth place. The Highlanders are one point behind the ChiroCare Kings for fourth.