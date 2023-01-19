STRAIT AREA: The Antigonish AA Munro Junior B Bulldogs are in first place in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Side Rowe Division, while the Pirates dropped to fourth place as play resumed after the holiday.

With a record of 15-3-1, the Bulldogs are also tied for the overall lead in the NSJHL with the Capstone Colts, who also have 31 points.

The Bulldogs started the New Year off on the right foot on Jan. 6 with an 8-3 win on the road over the Cumberland County Blues.

Kyler Lohnes led the way with four points, while Will Mierau scored twice. Getting three points apiece were Will Fitzsimmons, Zachary Lorette, and Sam Grant. Adam Tkacz made 41 saves for Antigonish which scored three times in the second period and four times in the third.

Two nights later, Antigonish beat the Membertou Junior Miners 4-1 on home ice as they scored four consecutive goals after giving up a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Chris Keyes had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs.

On Jan. 13, the Bulldogs blanked the Pirates 2-0 at the Antigonish Arena as they outshot their Strait area rivals 42-24.

Ethan Towlan had a goal and an assist for Antigonish, while in the Pirates’ net; Kegan Greencorn turned aside 40 shots.

The next night, the Bulldogs narrowly edged the Miners 3-2 at the Membertou Sports and Wellness Centre.

Logan McGrath, Lorette, and Grant scored for the Bulldogs and Tkacz made 30 saves.

The Pirates’ record stands at 9-8-0, good for 19 points in the Sid Rowe Division.

On Jan. 6, the Pirates were blown out 11-4 by the Eskasoni Junior Eagles who fired 41 shots on goal.

Owen Stockdale had a goal and an assist for the visitors.

The next night, the Pirates lost 7-2 in Membertou to the Miners after giving up 44 shots on net.

Gregor Yoell and Matthew Ellis tallied for the Pirates.

For the Bulldogs, Fitzsimmons is in eighth place among NSJHL scoring leaders with 28 points, with Grant not far behind at 22 points, and Darren Waterman has 22 points.

Pirate Keir Jordan is just behind Fitzsimmons with 27 points.

The Pirates are scheduled to host the Pictou County Scotians Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, while that same night, Antigonish is slated to host Eskasoni at the Antigonish Arena at 7:30 p.m.