BurgerFriesPop releases new album

HALIFAX: A group with roots in the Strait area has a new album.

Halifax trio BurgerFriesPop’s album Day Shift, which was released at the end of the year, comes after 2018’s acclaimed Food Fight, and the band’s self-titled debut EP in 2017.

The group is made of Port Hastings natives Dale Boudreau (guitar and vocals) and Terry Boudreau (bass and vocals), as well as Martin Maunder (drums) of Halifax.

In a press release, the band describes its sound as straddling New Wave, Punk, and Rock n’ Roll. It says their high-energy offerings are hot, greasy, and fresh, but they continue to push boundaries, keeping the trio edgy and confrontational.

The band said having two lead vocalists/songwriters means they are constantly adding to their diverse catalog.

“The problem is making time to record it all! It’s hard to keep up with,” says Maunder, who records and produces on his label Carnivore Records. “We are writing new songs each time we get together.”

Dale recalled the origins of the group dating back to when he met Maunder at Nova Scotia Music Week in 2014.

“I played in several indie rock bands around Halifax the last few years, to varying degrees of moderate east coast success. Got a few government grants, made a few albums, went on a few tours, got to work with Joel Plaskett,” he recounted. “The urge to keep playing music never left so when the bands were done, I asked my brother if he wanted to play.”

Maunder said they knew right away they had musical and creative chemistry.

“It really clicked right from the get-go,” he recalled. “We just started writing songs, and writing songs, and writing songs. It seems to be one of our greatest strengths that we have lots of ideas and a lot of songs. We’re always invested in the songs too; we always care about the songs.”

Terry said the trio also gets along outside of the band.

“We like hanging out with each other. We all share a common sense of humour,” he noted. “We like to joke around. We take the music seriously but you have to have fun with it.”

Noting they take the cue from bands like the Foo Fighters which incorporate humour into their music, performances, and videos, the band describes itself fun and energetic, and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

“We’re having fun and engaging with our fans and friends who are out there as well watching,” Dale said.

“We dance around, we engage the audience, we crack jokes to the audience,” Terry noted. “We tell jokes to each other and make each other laugh.”

This sense of humour also informed the name of the band.

“We were trying to think of a good name for the band and we are a rocking three-piece combo which is what you get at a fast food place,” Terry remarked. “Dale and myself have both worked at fast food places in Port Hawkesbury in high school.”

Before the new year, BurgerFriesPop cancelled a Maritime tour to promote the new album due to public health restrictions, and instead pivoted to an online album release in early March.

“We haven’t been able to do a release show, but we are planning on online show that we’re going to put together to try and keep things moving,” Maunder said. “It’s difficult for bands at this time.”

The band is hoping to book shows and festivals around Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI when public health rules allow, and is planning to release two LPs this year, including a new vinyl record for the holidays.

“Our 2022 plan is, when things open up, play more shows around the Maritimes, promote this current album. We’re planning on recording a newer album this year, and we’re going to do something special for Christmas,” Dale added. “We have a couple of Christmas tunes that we put out before online, so we’re putting them together in a physical package.”