Games may be on hold at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury but the ice was put to good use on Jan. 23. Team Nunavut was able to use the curling club for practice before heading to Thunder Bay for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, they are (back row, from the left): Alison Taylor; Brigitte MacPhail; Coach, Donalda Mattie; and SACCC Ice Technician, Bill Butts. (Front row, from the left): Kaitlin MacDonald and Sadie Pinksen. Photos by Mary HankeySecond Kaitlin MacDonald, on Team Nunavut, is a veteran of Scotties Tournament of Hearts competitions. MacDonald has also represented the territory at the New Holland Canadian Junior Championship. Brigitte MacPhail, skip for Team Nunavut, is the first to sign the poster board at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. Her team was in town to practice before heading to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Team Nunavut's mate, Sadie Pinksen is making a return appearance at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. She has also competed in two Canadian Mixed Curling Championships and skipped Nunavut at eight New Holland Canadian Junior Championships. Skip Brigitte MacPhail and coach Donalda Mattie discuss strategy during the team's practice session at the Strait Area Community Curling Club. Team Nunavut's first game at the Scotties will be against Team PEI. Team Nunavut Skip Brigitte MacPhail is making her first appearance at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. She also played lead for Mary Jane McGuire's New Brunswick team at the 2007 Canadian Junior Curling Championship. Curling out of the Iqaluit Curling Club, lead Alison Taylor was a member of the team that earned Nunavut's first-ever victory at the Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships. It was the first win in eight years for a Nunavut representative in that event. Team Nunavut was able to get in several ninety minute practice sessions over three days at the Strait Area Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. The Scotties Tournament of Hearts starts on January 28th, with eighteen teams vying for the title.