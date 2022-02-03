Alex Grant headed to the Olympics on men’s hockey team

BEIJING: Antigonish native Alex Grant is Beijing bound.

Grant will participate in this month’s Winter Olympic Games, as he was recently named to Canada’s men’s hockey team, when Hockey Canada unveiled their 25-player roster on Jan. 25.

Grant, who is in his fourth season with the Finland-based Jokerit of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), is currently in Davos, Switzerland with Team Canada wrapping up an eight-day training camp.

In 27 games this season with Jokerit, he has scored five goals and tallied seven assists for a total of 12 points and his team sits second in the Bobrov Division with a 29-18 record.

The 33-year-old defenceman’s opportunity to crack Team Canada’s roster, which consists of amateur players from minor, junior and European leagues, came after the National Hockey League (NHL) decided against its Olympic participation based on regular season being disrupted due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the subsequent postponement of more than 50 NHL games.

Grant is among eight blue liners selected to dawn the Maple Leaf, and will share a position at the point with a young, talented kid in the 2021 NHL first overall draft pick, Owen Power.

Additionally, Eric Staal, who won a gold medal at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010 and skated alongside the Montreal Canadiens, reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season, headlines the “out of market” roster.

This won’t be the first time Grant has represented Canada internationally, as he comes with a bit of experience, following a Spengler Cup Championship in 2020 with Team Canada.

Growing up in Antigonish, he played for the Antigonish Bulldogs before being drafted in the 2005 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft as the first ever draft pick for the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Following his second season in Saint John, Grant’s name was called by the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round, 118th overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Gramt made his NHL debut on Nov. 30, 2013 as a member of the Anaheim Ducks and did something not even superstars Sydney Crosby, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux or Gordie Howe could do; he scored on the first two shots he ever took.

Grant played a total of nine seasons with six different clubs, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Ottawa, Phoenix, Boston and Minnesota, spending most of his time with their minor league affiliates, but does have a total of seven games under his belt in the NHL.

The Canadian Olympic team played a pre-tournament game against Switzerland on Feb. 1 before travelling to China, where they will also play a pre-tournament game against the United States on Feb. 7 in Beijing.

The Olympic men’s hockey tournament will take place Feb. 9-20, and Canada opens their preliminary-round action against Germany on Feb. 10.