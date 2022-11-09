WEST MABOU: Golf developers who have already established two 18-hole golf courses in Inverness, are now eyeing another location along the western coastline of Cape Breton Island, for the second time.

Cabot Cape Breton, which operates the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses in Inverness, is starting to circle a renewed proposal in the community to construct an 18-hole golf course within the boundaries of the 218-hectare West Mabou Beach Provincial Park.

Cabot’s golf resort in Inverness also offers a 10-hole executive course, three on-site restaurants, and a 72-room lodge, along with 19 upscale golf villas.

“Cabot Cape Breton is proud of what we have accomplished in Inverness, and we want to work with the community of Mabou to create another global tourism destination,” Beth MacLellan, Cabot Golf’s director of marketing told The Reporter. “We know from our experience with Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs that a development like this can be transformational; creating hundreds of jobs, growth opportunities for local businesses, infrastructure enhancements, and support for community causes and organizations.”

Back in 2018, Cabot, which is led by Ben Cowan-Dewar, issued an expression-of-interest (EOI) to acquire the site located within West Mabou Beach Provincial Park, however the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables indicated the environmental information they had was outdated and would be required to be reassessed.

“In 2018, department staff did a ‘desktop assessment’ by reviewing existing information they had about the park,” Adèle Poirier, the department’s communications director told The Reporter via email. “They did not do a field assessment. There haven’t been any further assessments by the department.”

Information that has been circulating social media, but hasn’t been confirmed, is that Tom Doak, who is designing a second course for Cowan-Dewar at Cabot Highlands near Inverness, Scotland has been linked to the Mabou project and that the name of the course would be Cabot Harbour Golf Links.

“Western Cape Breton is growing and has become a magnet for visitors and private sector investment. We want to build on this momentum,” MacLellan said. “Cabot is currently having conversations with Mabou residents to share our vision for an 18-hole golf course in the region and gather feedback. We are committed to listening and proceeding in a thoughtful, ecological and sustainable manner, as we have over the past 15 years.”

In a Letter to the Editor, Shane MacInnis suggested as a life-long resident of West Mabou, he witnessed first-hand the incredible change that took place in Inverness because of Cabot, not only becoming a world-class tourist destination but an employment hub.

“Five hundred people were given good jobs that help support their families. This does not even include the spin off workers from housing construction, new business start ups, and more,” MacInnis said. “I’m proud to be from one of those families directly impacted and can attest to the difference it has made.”

He suggested Cabot’s proposal would mean opportunity and prosperity for his community of West Mabou and the people of the region.

“It can provide more of us and our children the opportunity to stay in our community and not leave to find work,” MacInnis said. “It can also mean crucial support for local programs and organizations that serve my community.”

And with an aging demographic, this is something he sees as important as ever.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our community and one that can move forward in a way that respects all sides,” MacInnis said. “As a life-long user of the West Mabou Beach, I know this balance can be achieved.”

According to the proposal, Cabot is looking to apply for a Crown land lease with the provincial government to lease one-third of the property; which would require special permission from the department of natural resources.

“Cabot is having conversations with the community about a possible development in Mabou and has created a vision document for reference. These discussions have resulted in good questions and feedback, to date, and will inform our next steps,” MacLellan said. “While we have prioritized having these conversations before developing formal plans or applications for land use, we can confirm there is no intention to construct anything beyond a small office, or club house.”

The proposal being put forward in Mabou by Cowan-Dewar does not include plans for on-site accommodations or accompanying restaurant infrastructure, like there is at their resort 20 kilometres in Inverness.

“We have not received an application. We can’t comment on a proposal I haven’t received or seen,” Poirier said, noting the department is aware of Cabot’s interest. “If an application comes, the department will look at it. We have to give any application due process and fair consideration. We’re committed to meeting our protected areas goals.”

During a recent meeting, former premier Rodney MacDonald, who is spearheading the conversations with community members, met with five local organizations: the West Mabou Development Association, the Mabou and District Development Association, the Mabou Athletic Commission, Strathspey Performing Arts Centre, and the Mabou Gaelic and Historical Society, to outline Cabot’s vision of the project.

A key piece of correspondence MacDonald brought to the meeting was the fact, Cabot planned to invest in Mabou with an annual stipend of $125,000 and each group would receive annual funding in the range from $12,500 to $50,000.

In a subsequent Letter to the Editor, the former premier said he is acting as Cabot’s community liaison.

“Cabot has been very intentional in their approach,” MacDonald said. “Start with the community. Listen. Let the feedback inform our approach.”

He suggested portion of land located within the West Mabou Beach Provincial Park is classified as a natural environment park; a place that, under the law, incorporates natural landscapes in combination with outstanding recreational resources.

“Twenty kilometers down the road in Inverness, Cabot has proven that a low-impact, traditional links course can protect and enhance the natural environment,” MacDonald said. “Including the dunes, with best-in-class sustainable management practices and environmental mitigations backed by science.”

If Cabot moves forward, he said, approval of a land lease is contingent upon a robust plan and assessment by experts across government and an approval won’t be granted unless Cabot can demonstrate it has identified social, economic, and environmental considerations, and provided sufficient plans and mitigations.

“The people of Mabou have a unique opportunity before them. Cabot knows there are many questions and different perspectives and welcomes this discussion,” MacDonald said. “It is my hope that we can have a respectful conversation about the potential project; one that is based on facts, acknowledges the importance of due process, and considers the perspectives of those who are at the very heart of this discussion.”

For the residents of the area, he believes this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and it’s about their people, their future, and their ability to set their own path.

When asked why Cabot was looking to put a golf course inside the boundaries of a provincial park, MacLellan advised they’re considering West Mabou for its proximity to Inverness and its geography, which is ideal for a traditional links course.

“In Inverness, Cabot has demonstrated that best-in-class sustainable management practices and environmental mitigations can protect and enhance the natural environment,” MacLellan said. “It is commonplace for golf courses to be located within the boundaries of both provincial and national parks, including Highlands Links in Cape Breton Highlands National Park; Green Gables Golf Club in Cavendish National Park; and the Banff Springs Golf Course in Banff National Park. Other examples include New Brunswick’s Herring Cove Golf Course and Mactaquac Golf Course, which are both located entirely within provincial parks and are considered part of their parks’ offerings to guests.”

A third Letter to the Editor, from Port Hood’s Damian MacInnis, president and CEO of Colindale Business Solutions, said while it’s not surprising to see some of the reaction to Cabot’s proposal, the environment can’t be the only thing to consider with this proposal.

“We need to think about the bigger picture, away from the shores and dunes of the park, and into the surrounding communities,” MacInnis said. “The proposal from Cabot is not just about West Mabou Beach. It’s also about Port Hood, Glengarry, and all the communities in the area. It’s about the lifelong economic impacts that surround a development like this.”

Highlighting it would mean more tax dollars to fund their roads, water systems and health care; more jobs for Cape Bretoners and an opportunity for his and other people’s children to not have to move away in search of work; he questions when do they move away from the status quo of young people leaving their communities and regional growth crawling to a halt.

“I have a lot of questions about the project that haven’t been answered yet, and I’ll wait to form my opinion until I’ve had a chance to hear them,” MacInnis said. “But if Cabot is committed to responsibly and sustainably developing the area while providing the region with a much-needed economic boost, then I think it’s time to acknowledge and embrace the fact that we need development like this to see Cape Breton survive and thrive.”

Outside of Cape Breton, the Cabot portfolio also includes Cabot Saint Lucia, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, and the previously mentioned Cabot Highlands in Scotland.

SCOREGolf Magazine’s most recent Top 100 Canadian Golf Course rankings list Cabot Cliffs as the No. 1 golf course in Canada, and Cabot Links as No. 5, while GolfDigest ranks Cabot Cliffs as the No. 10 golf course in the world, one spot behind the Old Course at St. Andrews.