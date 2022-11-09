Home Community Port Hawkesbury legion hands out awards, hosts Remembrance banquet CommunityFeaturedRemembrance Day Port Hawkesbury legion hands out awards, hosts Remembrance banquet By Mary Hankey - November 9, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Carolyn Langley sewed with love this unique quilt in memory of her father, Royal Canadian Air Force bomber pilot Chuck Gill. He was one of the lucky ones who made it back home, while some members of his flight crew were not so fortunate. The quilt now hangs in a place of honour at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary HankeyChief Donald MacDonald, on behalf of the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department, accepted the Friendship Award from the branch’s Honours and Awards Chairman Sylvester MacInnis in recognition of the Department’s important relationship with Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43. MacDonald was also presented with the Friendship Award for being a true friend of Branch 43 by volunteering for many events, while making those around him smile more and laugh a little harder. The Banquet of Remembrance was held recently at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury. All legion members and guests rose as dinner was served at the empty table to honour the unknown soldier. Several members of the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department attended the Awards Ceremony at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43. The Friendship Award was presented to the department for their commitment to the town and for their generous and continuing support of the legion. Branch 43 President, Gary Burns, along with Sylvester MacInnis, presented Aneas Gillis with the Friendship Award of the Royal Canadian Legion. Her assistance in support of the Poppy Campaign and to the branch in many other ways, has been a valuable asset to the legion. Lawrence MacDonald was guest speaker at the Banquet of Remembrance at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury. MacDonald has filled various positions over the years since 1995 and is a member of Branch 132 in Inverness. His wife, M.C. received a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the legion. When District A, Zone 3 Commander John MacLeod Langley was recently asked how and why the Royal Canadian Legion was started, he stated that it was formed in 1926 by veterans to make a positive impact for veterans.