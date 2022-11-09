PORT HAWKESBURY: Three men accused of breaking into a house, assaulting four people, and sending two of them to hospital, appeared briefly in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Oct. 31.

The accused, Craig Edward Ryan, 51, of Mulgrave, Craig Evan Ronald Ryan, 23, of West Bay, and Riley Hoben, 23, of Boylston, weren’t even in front of the Judge Laurie Halfpenny-MacQuarrie for five minutes before their case was adjourned.

The trio’s appearance was for an election and plea, and each was facing the same charges: break and; aggravated assault; assault causing bodily harm; two counts of assault; and three counts of mischief.

According to Melissa Noonan, a communications advisor with the Public Prosecution Services, their court appearance was adjourned and they will return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Nov. 28.

“The trial dates are not set,” Noonan said in a written response. “As the next scheduled appearance is for election and plea.”

In a written statement in response to questions on Nov. 2, Cpl. Chris Marshall, a provincial public information officer with the RCMP, explained they aren’t in a position to provide information related to motive.

“As this would form the basis of a trial should the three accused plead not guilty,” Marshall told The Reporter. “The people involved were known to one another and this was not random.”

After Inverness County District RCMP arrested Hoben on Oct. 16, they advised they were continuing efforts to locate a video taken at the time of the incident which could assist investigators identify a fourth suspect.

“Our investigation is continuing at this time,” Marshall said. “And should a fourth person be arrested and charged, we will provide an update at that time.”

The RCMP continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a video that’s supposedly circulating the community, which they believe, depicts the home invasion.

“We became aware of the video based on information from the community,” Marshall said. “We still have yet to be provided with a copy.”

On Oct. 1, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP advised they responded to a report of a home invasion on Tower Road in Mulgrave.

The RCMP said a group of men forced their way into a home and assaulted four people inside, before fleeing the area.

According to the RCMP, all four victims were transported to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital by ambulance for treatment, with two of the victims suffering “serious but non-life threatening injuries” and two of the victims suffering “minor injuries.”

On Oct. 5, the RCMP said they arrested two men Craig Edward Ryan and Craig Evan Ronald Ryan, who appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Oct. 6 and were released on conditions that included: observing a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. at their residences, except for employment purposes; not going to any place selling alcoholic beverages; not to possess or consume alcoholic beverages; not to possess or consume drugs except those given by prescription; surrendering their firearms to the Port Hawkesbury RCMP; not possessing weapons; not to go near the residence at Tower Road; and to have no contact with James Simpson, Joseph Simpson, Juanita Simpson, or Jonathan Larade.

The conditions of Hoben’s release were the same as the Ryan’s, including a condition to reside at Amy Lane, Boylston and to not have any contact with Craig Edward Ryan and Craig Evan Ronald Ryan.