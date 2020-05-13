Calling all newcomers for a check-in during COVID-19

SYDNEY: In an effort to better understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on newcomers to Canada living in Cape Breton, the Cape Breton Local Immigration Partnership (CBLIP) is hosting an interactive, on-line session “Newcomer Conversations – A Check-In During COVID-19.”

On May 15, newcomers will have an opportunity to share their experiences during COVID-19, and what supports could be implemented to help. This information will be collected by the CBLIP and shared with relevant organizations and decision- makers in an effort to better support newcomers during and after this pandemic.

“Our hope is that this session will shed greater light on how newcomers are coping during the pandemic as we know that pre-existing challenges may be exacerbated right now, and that new challenges may have emerged,” says Kailea Pedley, Cape Breton Local Immigration Partnership program manager. “In order to identify solutions, we need to hear directly from those who are living these experiences, so we encourage all newcomers to take us up on this opportunity to share their perspectives.”

In addition, an on-line survey has been created as another tool to gather feedback from newcomers to Canada living on the Island. The survey takes no more than 10 minutes to complete and can be found on the Cape Breton Local Immigration Partnership Web site: http://newtocapebreton.com/. A summary report of the session and survey results will be available on-line later this month.

“Newcomer Conversations – A Check-In During COVID-19” will take place on Friday, May 15 from 4 p.m.–5:30 p.m. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/Newcomer-Conversations-May20.

Administered by the Cape Breton Partnership, the CBLIP is focused on fostering welcoming communities that support newcomers in the social, economic, political, and cultural life of Cape Breton-Unama’ki. The CBLIP is driven by an advisory council made up of more than 30 organizations from across the Island – all dedicated to fostering more welcoming and inclusive communities for newcomers. To learn more about the many organizations involved in the CBLIP, visit: http://newtocapebreton.com/.