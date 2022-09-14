PORT HAWKESBURY: A local branch of an iconic Canadian retailer operating in the automotive, hardware, sports and leisure, and housewares sectors recently celebrated turning 100-years-old.

On Sept. 8, the Port Hawkesbury Canadian Tire store on Reeves Street hosted a centennial birthday celebration, kicking off a week-long savings event.

Owner Dominic Lauzon told The Reporter it’s something really special to be a part of.

“It’s special to be part of Canadian Tire to start off,” Lauzon said. “To be part of this company that is so present across the country in the communities, and have been able to survive many crisis, and are often called on first in times of crisis, is very special.”

Originally from Quebec, the store’s newest owner has been a Canadian Tire dealer since 2019.

“This is my second store, I started off in Lac-Mégantic and now here in Port Hawkesbury,” Lauzon said. “The presence we have in the community, is very, very special and the presence Jumpstart has with the kids across the country is incredible.”

What makes Canadian Tire special to him, he said starts with the model they have to be an independent franchisee.

“To be able to put our imagination into the stores, so there’s about 500 of us,” Lauzon said. “So there’s about 500 ways to do our business.”

The store, which is approximately 17,000 square-feet with a warehouse and currently employs roughly 55 people, was initially located in Port Hastings.

“When they built this store here, they did so in hard hats and with no power,” employee Marie MacDougall told The Reporter. “It had an official grand opening in October 1998.”

Next month, the Canadian Tire store on Reeves Street will commemorate 25 years at their current location.

“We still have two employees from the old store,” MacDougall said. “One of them has 25 years with Canadian Tire, while the other has 30-plus.”

Hanging near the cash registers, suspended from the ceiling at the old Canadian Tire location was a giant tuna that was caught a short distance away in the Strait of Canso.

The bluefin tuna, weighing 1,065 pounds, was caught by angler Glen Gibson.

“I remember that fish. My dad always said it was caught off the causeway, which was pretty unsettling to a kid,” one person said on an online forum. “I thought the Strait of Canso was teeming with sea monsters, Kraken, piranhas and giant tuna.”

Warehouse worker Ashley Burke told The Reporter she remembers as a kid, the distinct smell of tires and the tuna hanging overhead.

“I used to go into Canadian Tire with my dad, just to look at the tuna,” Burke said. “Everybody remembers that tuna hanging from the ceiling.”

On Sept. 15, 1922, John William Billes and Alfred Jackson Billes invested their combined savings of $1,800 in Hamilton Tire and Garage Ltd. in Toronto, Ont.

Hamilton Tire and Garage specialized in buying tires at a discount from manufacturers in the winter then reselling the tires during the busy summer season.

A product focus on tires was emphasized in 1927 with incorporation of the name Canadian Tire Corporation Limited and the following year, the first Canadian Tire catalogues were distributed, consisting of price lists along with road maps.

In 1934, the first official associate store was opened in Hamilton, Ont., and in 1944, to fund its growth, Canadian Tire Corporation became a public company and sold 100,000 shares.

By 1945, there were 110 Canadian Tire stores across the country, and today there are a total of 503. Its Canadian operations include Canadian Tire, Mark’s, FGL Sports, PartSource, and the Canadian operations of Party City.

A loyalty program consisting of printed paper Canadian Tire money was introduced in 1958, and was inspired by Muriel Billes, the wife of Canadian Tire’s co-founder and first president, Alfred J. Billes, as a response to the promotional giveaways that many gas companies offered at the time.

Canadian Tire money was only available at Canadian Tire gas bars but was so successful that, in 1961, it was extended to the retail stores as well, and has become the most successful loyalty program in Canadian retail history.

As for being in a rural community, the owner suggests it’s a different feeling.

“When you’re in a city like Halifax, Montréal, Toronto, or Vancouver your impact may not seem as big towards the community,” Lauzon said. “However, when you get to a rural area, it’s (noticeable).”

Speaking on the impact that Jumpstart, which was founded in 2005 to help kids overcome financial and accessibility barriers to sport and recreation in an effort to provide inclusive play for kids of all abilities, he explained there’s really nothing else quite like it.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that the funds we collect in our community, stay in our community,” Lauzon said. “That’s very important.”

The Port Hawkesbury store raised a total of $700 for the Jumpstart program on Sept. 8, and was able to donate one bike for every $100 raised to a kid within the local community.