Home Community Canso Seamen’s Memorial Service to take place in August Community Canso Seamen’s Memorial Service to take place in August By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - July 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The 2020 Provinical Seamen’s Memorial will follow provincial guidelines. On Sunday August 16, memorial wreaths will be taken from the memorial to sea as a final tribute. Canso Lion Catherine DeRabbie and Lion Ray White are pictured attaching the new memorial sign. Contributed photosThe 43 Annual Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service will be held in Canso on Sunday, August 9 at 2 p.m. Wreaths will be placed on the memorial by federal, provincial and area council representatives in memory of fishermen and fisherwoman who have lost their lives while engaged in the fishery. Pictured here are Canso Lion Catherine DeRabbie and Lion Ray White displaying the new memorial signs.