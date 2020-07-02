Community Richmond County graduates honoured with procession By Jake Boudrot - July 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Graduates from across Richmond County took part in a public car procession with their loved ones, starting at Centre La Picass in Petit de Grat, then through Arichat (pictured). Photos by Jake BoudrotPeople in Louisdale were lined up at roadsides to give their congratulations to local graduates. Graduates from schools in Richmond County made their way through Louisdale on June 27 before ending their procession at the St. Peter’s Canal. The parade started at Centre La Picasse in Petit de Grat, travelled through most of Isle Madame, as well as River Bourgeois. These graduates waved to those at the side of the road who showed in impressive numbers on June 27 to offer their congratulations.