CANSO: A community group that’s opposed to local spaceport project called it a tragic day for their community and said the Province of Nova Scotia continues to bow to business interests with no consideration for environmental impact or the communities involved.

“I don’t know where to start. I think we’ve been railroaded,” Marie Lumsden, a member of Action Against Canso Spaceport told The Reporter. “I think every level of government have sold us down the river. We’ve been collecting evidence and everything is dirty from top to bottom.”

On Aug. 29, Maritime Launch Services (MLS) announced via a media release the company was a step closer to becoming a global destination for commercial space launch as they received approval to begin construction of Spaceport Nova Scotia, Canada’s first commercial spaceport.

In an interview with The Reporter, CEO Steve Matier advised after receiving their environmental assessment in June 2019, they received a laundry-list of activities and things that needed to get done to be able to get approval for start-up construction.

“We’ve completed all of that, and have gotten the greenlight from (the province) to start construction,” Matier said. “And that’s on the heels of the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables approving the 20-year lease for 335 acres.”

Lumsden explained that a year ago, around the time they hosted a protest outside an MLS open house, they learned through a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (FOIPOP) request, that MLS had only completed two of their 14 pages of requirements.

“And one of those pages were their contact information,” she said. “This all seems like it’s getting done very quickly and I believe that it was pushed through.”

The launch facility will be built on approximately 335 acres of Crown land near the rural communities of Canso, Little Dover, and Hazel Hill. The lease includes an option for a 20-year renewal based on compliance with terms and conditions.

This announcement of receiving their greenlight for construction, Matier said, is momentous in that they continue to work with Transport Canada to get into and through the next phase to get to launching satellites into orbit.

“But even above that, there’s this significant need for rocket launch that can put satellites into space that can help solve a lot of the earth’s issues with near-earth imaging and getting global broadband to rural areas,” he said. “That’s what this is primarily about, is being able to serve this large market.”

Matier suggested there is no reason Canada shouldn’t have a share of the $400-billion a year commercial space industry, which is set to grow to a $1-trillion, in a few years.

“You have a number of aerospace companies who’re building satellites already across Canada and they’re having to ship them south,” he said. “So this domestic launch capability is really important for our country and having a piece of this global commercial space market I think is just obviously a benefit for everyone.”

Lumsden suggested she doesn’t believe people in the community realize the amount of heat, light, noise, and accidents that happen with rocket launch sites.

“It would completely disrupt our lives and our community, it’s totally disruptive,” she said. “And it’s within two miles of our homes. It’s unbelievable it had passed through any assessment. It’s absolutely disgusting, we’re being treated less than third class citizens here.”

Meanwhile, Lumsden said, MLS is spinning their PR wheels all over the project.

“I get so upset, I don’t know where to start,” she said. “It blows my mind. Everything about this project is wrong.”

As for what Matier has to say to those who continue to be opposed of the project, he said this project started with an open house in the community to provide them with “anything and everything” they needed or wanted to know about the project.

“We’ve been so open and transparent about everything we’re doing,” he said. “We’ve had four open houses, we’ve brought in specialists from around the world for the spaceport location, environmental scientists, and safety experts to show their analysis of our site and how we can operate smoothly, successfully and safely. We have done our part.”

The first thing MLS did, the CEO said, even before considering coming to Canso, was to look at the safety aspects of the site and Matier explained they wouldn’t be there if they knew it wasn’t safe.

“What I would say is we’ve always been open about what we’re doing, we’ve invited those people and all people in to be a part of this, and we’ll continue to do that,” he said. “I would also like to point out that we’re not permitted to launch a rocket today just because we can build a facility.”

Since beginning this project in 2016, Matier suggested the market opportunities have only grown.

“We have 11 or 12 different letters of intent from satellite clients and they have been waiting for this day,” he said. “That’s what is going to really be when I can tell them when we’re launching, is when I’ve actually got work started on the site.”

With geotechnical exploratory work complete, MLS will now begin construction.

“This is a good day for Nova Scotia, particularly rural Nova Scotia, as Spaceport Nova Scotia will create many jobs, education and partnership opportunities while boosting the province’s economy,” Premier Tim Houston said in the release. “We’re proud to be a destination for the growing and competitive global commercial space industry.”

Matier points to the support he’s received from all the provincial and federal regulators, the premier, and the Municipality of the District of Guysboroughs.

“It started with a ‘Really? This could happen here?’ and now there’s really a change that has come about,” he added. “It’s not an if, it’s a when.”