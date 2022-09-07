ARISAIG: The Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Nova says a recently announced interpretive centre for a local community will be a fixture for the tourism sector.

“During the pandemic, there have been a number of different projects we’ve been working on to help communities grow,” Sean Fraser told The Reporter. “And in particular, to help prepare the tourism sector to bounce back afterwards.”

Federal funding of $110,000 came through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) Strategic Community Capacity Fund, which was designed, Fraser said, to help build community infrastructure for tourism industry growth.

“The project is going to involve a lobster and marine life interpretive centre that will be located beside the Arisaig wharf,” he said. “It’s going to have different interactive exhibits, educational components, and will be operating really from both shoulders of the tourism season.”

While the project is not yet under construction, Fraser said the funding is in place to help but he noted it’s really exciting to see developments within the local tourism sector.

“It’s a good time for Arisaig,” he said. “This is the kind of thing that will help bring tourists to the area.”

Fraser explained this was a grassroots initiative that was spearheaded by members of the community who are working to improve the quality of life in Arisaig and help attract tourists to the area.

“It’s driven by some of the same folks who’re responsible for many of the improvements that have been made to the local community centre, including the new pickle ball courts; improvements that add new accessibility features to the hall,” Fraser said. “There’s a real effort at the ground level to help the community. I always find that the best projects are not driven by someone sitting in Ottawa behind closed doors, but by people who know their own backyard.”

The MP indicated when the federal government, through his office, can partner with the people who know the needs of their community and see the potential in their community, the long-term outcomes are usually far greater.

“Which is one of the reasons why I’m so excited about this particular initiative,” Fraser said. “To have people come learn about marine life in the Northumberland Strait, learn about the seafood sector, in particular the lobster fishery, which has sustained our communities for generations along the Shore Road.”

A place, Fraser said, that’s not too far from where he grew up in Merigomish.

In addition to bringing people in, Fraser advised this is the kind of thing that spurs economic growth for the area and could potentially lead to new jobs.

“When you start seeing people show up in larger numbers because there’s new things to do along that stretch of highway, what you’re going to end up seeing is new tourism growth in the area,” he said. “When you have investments that go into a facility like this, other operators along the shore will see increased traffic and potentially hire more people as well.”

The Central Nova MP explained that not making these kind of investments is saying no to an opportunity to continue to promote growth in the area.

“This is a great thing for the community,” Fraser added. “And we have the community members behind the project to thank.”