Cape Breton-Canso MP to set up ‘roaming office’

OTTAWA, ONTARIO: New Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, Mike Kelloway, is getting set up after taking his oath of office last week.

On November 15, Kelloway was officially sworn in by Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer, Stéphane Perrault, as the MP for Cape Breton-Canso during a ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

“It was fantastic, it was a very humbling and moving experience, being sworn-in, taking an oath and listening to the gentleman from the Privy Council give the explanation of the purpose of the oath,” Kelloway told The Reporter.

Looking back at a whirlwind past six months, Kelloway said it has hectic. After former MP Rodger Cuzner announced his intention to leave politics last spring, Kelloway started inquiring about the nomination in May. He then started organizing his nomination run, and eight days after winning last summer’s nomination vote, the general election was called.

“It just kind of hits home, whole process from running for the nomination, then running the election,” Kelloway recalled. “Since May, up until now, I’ve been engaging people, organizations, businesses, not-for-profits, just individual people, then having them do the same to me. It just kind of reinforces the privilege of being able to do this.”

Because he has established high standards for his team in Ottawa and in Cape Breton-Canso, Kelloway is now in the process of setting up his main constituency office in Dominion and hiring an executive assistant, a case worker, an office administrator, someone dealing with special issues and projects, then a manager in Ottawa dealing with parliamentary affairs.

Kelloway also wants to establish a “roaming office” which will be a fully-staffed office in different communities around the riding. He promised that the public will be notified well in advance of their arrival.

“My expectations are high, in terms of customer service, in terms of working with the constituents and I’ve set the expectations for them that I want the best constituency office in Canada,” the new MP said. “That means being connected to communities.”

Because his party is in a minority government situation, Kelloway acknowledged there is an added urgency to hiring and setting up his offices.

During last month’s election, Kelloway took the riding with 16,097 votes, compared to 14,478 votes for Conservative candidate Alfie MacLeod.

Kelloway replaced outgoing Liberal incumbent Rodger Cuzner, who won the riding six times since 2000.

“I’d also like to send my thanks to Rodger Cuzner for his 19 years of service to Cape Bretoners and Canadians,”Kelloway said.

Before getting into politics, Kelloway worked in the extension department at Cape Breton University and served as a special project administrator at the Nova Scotia Community College. He studied Community Studies at Cape Breton University and later studied at the University of Calgary where he pursued graduate studies in education.