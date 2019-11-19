MONASTERY: Providing a full range of educational opportunities by ensuring students have the right combination of training and exposure, the provincial government announced in their 2019 school capital plan, and East Antigonish Academy will be receiving a hands-on Skilled Trades Centre.

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey made the announcement at the school last Thursday. It was one of about a dozen capital projects across the province for schools. The budget for all 12 projects is estimated at roughly $85 million.

“A skilled-trades centre is being built within the school to provide opportunities for students to learn various trades, by having the appropriate equipment and physical space to put those skilled trades into practice,” he told The Reporter.

Delorey touched on the success of the skilled-trades centre at Richmond Academy and how it’s not only providing opportunities for their students, but the amazing, real-life, experiences of influencing people by opening their eyes and minds to new potential.

“There’s clearly viable career options in the trades

throughout the province. This is an investment in education, but in the long term we believe will serve this province true,” he said. “We need to provide better opportunities earlier on in their education, we do recognize the importance of having opportunities for hands-on experience and learning and career and education opportunities through trade is important.”

Delorey indicated it’s a great opportunity to really compliment the kind of traditional education programming at East Antigonish Academy.

“All of those courses we take in the classroom can be complimented with hands-on skilled-training,” he said. “It just provides exposure for students to consider different education and viable career paths.”

The addition of the skilled-trades centre means enhanced learning opportunities for Grades 10 to 12 students who will now be able to further explore their interests and the skilled trades as possible career options, principal Richard Britten noted.

“In particular, the centre will provide our students with hands-on learning experiences under the guidance of a Red Seal instructor,” Britten said. “We are very much looking forward to being a partner in bringing this Skilled Trades Centre to a reality to further support our students’ learning and success, and the additional career pathways that it will open for our students as they make decisions on possible career choices they would like to pursue following their graduation.”

In addition, Cape Breton Highlands Academy will also be receiving a skilled-trades centre. Both projects are expected to be completed by 2021-2022.

As a result of previous provincial funding, the Strait regional centre for education has been able to establish skilled-trades centres at Dalbrae Academy in Mabou and Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, resulting in skilled-trades centre at five of their 10 high schools.

Due to the significant interest from students throughout the Strait region to explore a career in the skilled-trades, the SRCE has also been able to offer the Skilled Trades 10 course to students at Canso Academy and Guysborough Academy, and as of this school year, this course is offered at Inverness Academy, SAERC, and St. Mary’s Academy.