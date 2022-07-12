Cape Breton Eagles acquire Ryan Hayes

PORT HAWKESBURY: If Ryan Hayes laces up the blades in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this season, it will happen in his backyard.

Earlier this month, the Sydney-based Cape Breton Eagles acquired the Port Hawkesbury defenseman from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan; the major junior organization that drafted him in 2021.

“It is exciting,” the 17-year-old told The Reporter, while describing it as a chance to “be back on home ground,” when it comes to his QMJHL rights.

Hayes was at his girlfriend’s house on Canada Day, when he received a call from new Titan general manager Jason Clarke, who outlined the move.

“It was a surprise, but a nice one,” he offered.

Sylvain Couturier, the new GM of the Eagles, drafted Hayes when he held the same position with Acadie-Bathurst.

“I really like Ryan Hayes. He is one of those sandpaper-type guys, someone who comes to work every night and is hard to play against,” he said in commenting on the deal for the 6’2”, 185-pound rearguard.

Couturier noted that his abilities help address what he sees as a missing ingredient for the Eagles.

“I thought that we were lacking that a little bit, so he is going to bring something to our team that we think was needed,” he adds.

Along with his selection in the eighth round, 146th overall, by the Titan in 2021, the Miramichi Timberwolves made the rugged defenseman the top pick in the Maritime Hockey League (MHL) draft.

Hayes spent last season with the Cape Breton West Islanders, his second with the organization, of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League. He tallied three goals and five assists in 21 regular-season games, while also donning the captain’s ‘C.’ In his first CBW campaign, he collected three goals and six points in 29 games.

The recent trade to the QMJHL’s Eagles is the latest chapter in his hockey journey that began, like many young Canadians, as a way of continuing a family tradition.

“We were always on the ice,” Hayes remembered of skating with his older brother, Nathan, who once captain the hometown Strait Pirates of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.

He added that his sibling “showed me the ropes,” while deciding to follow in his footsteps and play defense.

“I have always played that position,” Hayes noted.

The younger brother moved up the ranks in the Strait Richmond Pirates minor program before joining the Antigonish-based Novas of the Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League. After one season as an affiliate player, Hayes became a regular in the line-up during his second campaign with the program.

When it comes to his skill set, Hayes explained that he focuses on being a “big presence” on the ice, as part of helping his team succeed as a “shutdown” defenseman.

“I also try to take the body,” he says, noting that his “first pass” is also a strength.

Hayes noted that he will continue to work on every aspect of his game in the coming weeks, as he prepares for his first Eagle training camp in August.

“I don’t listen to what people are saying,” he said, when asked about talk that he could make the Cape Breton roster for the upcoming season.

Hayes added he is “focused on getting ready (for the opportunity).”

Along with following an intense regimen created by his Judique-based trainer Steven Graham, he noted that he will be “on the ice as much as possible.”

As for areas of focus, when it comes to improving his game, the soon-to-be Grade 12 student said, “As a hockey player, you always want to improve everything.”

Nevertheless, he noted that there are specific areas – such as improved speed and agility – topping the to-do list.

“I want to be a quicker player,” Hayes said, while noting his focus on footwork.

He added, “I am going to work hard, be prepared and hope for the best.”

Couturier said, “It’s up to him now to prove that he can stay with us in training camp.”

A son of Kelly and Collie Hayes, the young athlete talked about the possibility of playing in his backyard in the QMJHL, where family and friends could attend his home games at Centre 200 in Sydney, suggesting that it would be an indication that “all my hard work has paid off.”

“It would be a dream come true,” Hayes added.