Cape Breton stories free to teachers and students

I am grateful to have this opportunity to contact you about the book called Great Cape Breton Storytelling.

Great Cape Breton Storytelling has been approved for use in all Strait area, Cape Breton-Victoria and Mi’kmaw schools. This digital eBook is available at no charge for all Cape Breton teachers and students, to enjoy and to use as a teaching tool or just good reading.

You may find it in your school’s on-line system, but it may be easier to request the eBook directly from me at: bretonbooks2020@gmail.com. I will send it to your in-box at no charge.

Great Cape Breton Storytelling has 80 stories from a wide range of Cape Breton cultures; Scottish and French, Polish and Ukrainian and Mi’kmaw, African-Canadian and Jewish, and more.

And every story ends with a link to more stories in Cape Breton’s Magazine on-line at: www.capebretonsmagazine.com—again, at absolutely no charge.

If Great Cape Breton Storytelling proves to be a useful and enjoyable tool, I will make more Cape Breton books available as free eBooks to our schools.

Enjoy and share Cape Breton’s wonderful stories, and please stay well!

Ronald Caplan

Breton Books