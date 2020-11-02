Cape Breton West Islanders at 2-2

STRAIT AREA: The Cape Breton West Islanders have a 2-2 record just four games into the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League season.
The U18 Islanders hosted the Sydney Rush on October 29 at the Al MacInnis Sports Center in Port Hood, and skated away with a 5-2 win that saw the Islanders come out physical and take a lead they didn’t relinquish all game.
Lowell MacDonald and Marcus Larade got the home team on the board early in the first period, followed by goals from Jacob Cook, James Beaton and Bryce Thomson.
The Rush got their revenge on Sunday afternoon, beating the Islanders 4-2 in Sydney. James Beaton and Cook scored again for their team.
The Islanders will be at home on Saturday, November 7 when they will be facing the Weeks Majors at 6 p.m.
Cape Breton West Islanders
2020-2021 road schedule
Sunday, November 8 at 12 p.m. Cape Breton West at Weeks Majors
Saturday, November 14 at 7 p.m. Cape Breton West at South Shore Mustangs
Sunday, November 15 at 12 p.m. Cape Breton West at South Shore Mustangs
Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. Cape Breton West at Weeks Majors
Saturday, December 20 at 1:15 p.m. Cape Breton West at Dartmouth
Saturday, January 2 at 7 p.m. Cape Breton West at Sydney Rush
Saturday, February 6 at 7 p.m. Cape Breton West and Cole Harbour
Sunday, February 7 at 1:15 p.m. Cape Breton West at Cole Harbour
Sunday, February 21 at 1:30 p.m. Cape Breton West at Valley Wildcats