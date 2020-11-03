MULGRAVE: Town councillors took their oaths of office and elected the deputy warden

During the monthly meeting of Mulgrave Town Council Monday night at Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre, new councillors Crystal Durling and Krista Luddington, joined returning councillors Bob Russell and Tanya Snow in taking their oaths office.

Photos by Jake Boudrot

Town councillor Tanya Snow was named Mulgrave Deputy Mayor during Monday night’s meeting.

Before former mayor Ralph Hadley left as chair of the meeting, and new mayor Ron Chisholm took over after being officially sworn into office, Hadley offered his congratulations to the incoming council.

After the swearing-in ceremony, town council then selected Snow as the new deputy mayor for the next year.

Krista Luddington took the oath of office from Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm during a ceremony at the start of Mulgrave Town Council’s regular monthly meeting on Monday night at Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre.

Following the meeting, Chisholm said expanding the tax base of the town is his top priority in the short and long term.

“Basically, keeping us running, keeping us going,” Chisholm said of his top priority. “We don’t have a lot of money to play with and getting new information from the young councillors and trying to bring in business, whatever we can do to increase our tax revenue.

“We’re looking to keep us running, and like I said, bring in new business, anything for our tax base that’s what we’ve got to do. We know we got an uphill battle.

Former Mulgrave Deputy Mayor Rob Russell swears mayor Ron Chisholm into office, before Chisholm performed the same honours for Russell later in the ceremony.

The mayor added that he is very happy to see three women and two new faces on this council.

“They’re very interested in reviving the town, and that’s what we need. We need people that are here to bring us up,” he added.

“When you get new eyes, new perspectives, that’s what we need. Definitely they do, and as you’ve seen tonight, there’s a couple of good things on the table right now.”