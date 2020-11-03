MULGRAVE: Town councillors took their oaths of office and elected the deputy warden
During the monthly meeting of Mulgrave Town Council Monday night at Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre, new councillors Crystal Durling and Krista Luddington, joined returning councillors Bob Russell and Tanya Snow in taking their oaths office.
Before former mayor Ralph Hadley left as chair of the meeting, and new mayor Ron Chisholm took over after being officially sworn into office, Hadley offered his congratulations to the incoming council.
After the swearing-in ceremony, town council then selected Snow as the new deputy mayor for the next year.
Following the meeting, Chisholm said expanding the tax base of the town is his top priority in the short and long term.
“Basically, keeping us running, keeping us going,” Chisholm said of his top priority. “We don’t have a lot of money to play with and getting new information from the young councillors and trying to bring in business, whatever we can do to increase our tax revenue.
“We’re looking to keep us running, and like I said, bring in new business, anything for our tax base that’s what we’ve got to do. We know we got an uphill battle.
The mayor added that he is very happy to see three women and two new faces on this council.
“They’re very interested in reviving the town, and that’s what we need. We need people that are here to bring us up,” he added.
“When you get new eyes, new perspectives, that’s what we need. Definitely they do, and as you’ve seen tonight, there’s a couple of good things on the table right now.”