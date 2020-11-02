Pitts remains warden in MODG

GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG) warden will continue to remain at the helm of council for another four-year term.

In the October 17 municipal election, district 6 councillor Vernon Pitts was re-elected after receiving 208 out of a possible 372 votes, defeating his challenger, Susan Cashin, and securing 57 per cent of the casted votes.

During their regular council meeting on October 28, Pitts was elected warden following a secret ballot vote among councillors. Pitts has served as the municipality’s warden since 2013.

Janet Peitzsche, who recorded 307 votes in comparison to Lynette Newell’s 71 in district 5 and took the seat with 81 per cent of the vote; was also nominated for warden.

“I’m extremely excited to be the leader of our team again, the spokesman for the municipality,” Pitts said. “I commend my fellow councillors for exercising their confidence in me.”

All councillors took the Oath of Office at the meeting, including the two political newcomers Paul Long and Mary Germaine Desmond – who defeated the long-time councillor of 17-years, Shelia Pelly.

Peitzsche, who represents Little Dover, Hazel Hill, Tickle, and Fox Island went on to defeat Long in the subsequent deputy warden vote that went to a second ballo. The first vote ended in a tie, so councillors voted again, and elected Peitzsche.

“Perhaps we’re going to have some new ideas,” Pitts added. “Basically, the first couple months is going to a learning curve for the new councillors, [but] from what I know of them, they’re going to be quick learners, as they’re firmly engaged with their communities.”