Grand opening of Oceanview Fitness Centre in Mulgrave Community Grand opening of Oceanview Fitness Centre in Mulgrave By Mary Hankey - April 19, 2022 Marilyn Russell heads to the Ocean View Fitness Centre every day at 7 a.m. for her workout. There are currently 40 to 50 members who take advantage of the new facility in the former Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre building. Photos by Mary HankeyKaren Lundrigan tried out the recumbent bike in the cardio room at the grand opening of the Ocean View Fitness Centre in Mulgrave on April 17. In addition to donations, fundraising initiatives took place for the purchase of equipment. The weight room of the Ocean View Fitness Centre has a functional trainer, squat rack, bench press, weight benches, weights, and kettlebells. Guests were able to see what the centre has to offer at the grand opening on April 17. At the grand opening of the Ocean View Fitness Centre, Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm spoke about the dedication and commitment it took to make the facility a reality. The Ocean View Fitness Centre in Mulgrave, which opened in October 2020, had their grand opening on the weekend. Guests were able to check out the new equipment in the weight and cardio rooms which are located at the former Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre. Equipment at the Ocean View Fitness Centre in Mulgrave was purchased through generous donations from individuals, organizations, and businesses. Funding was also obtained from the provincial Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage. Recreation and Physical Activity Coordinator, Heather Brennan (fourth from the left) and Mayor Ron Chisholm (second from the right) had the honour of cutting the ribbon at the grand opening of the Ocean View Fitness Centre in Mulgrave.