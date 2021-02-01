Whiteside property to be demolished

ARICHAT: A property in Richmond County is slated to be demolished this week after receiving council’s approval.

During the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 25 in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council accepted a recommendation from the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) to issue a 10-day demolition order for a property in Whiteside.

EDPC director John Bain explained that after council approved a 30-day demolition order in December, the property did not meet full compliance of the remedy and repair order.

“On Jan. 4 we were on the property and the building was boarded up but the oil tank was not removed,” Bain said. “I was on the property this evening before coming to this meeting and the oil tank is still there. The area around the chimney was not fenced.”

Bain said he wasn’t prepared to move ahead with demolition because some conditions were followed, so the EDPC issued a pre-demolition order which allowed the owner to attend the council meeting, and present an engineer’s report, which includes a plan for repairing and reconstructing the building, as well as a timeline and estimates.

“We’re recommending to council that the building be demolished,” he said. “It is within your discretion to say, ‘okay well we’ll give you 30 days.’ But the order has to come from council.”

Co-owner Lester Morgan told council he has been in discussions about signing over the land to master carpenter Terry Graham, in return for tearing down his former residence, but he has been unable to contact co-owner Elizabeth Morgan.

“I was, at the time, not sure what the status of the ownership of the property was, I only found out on the 4th of January when I met with a lawyer,” he recalled. “I could not have signed it over to that person anyway, the co-owner would have to have signed too, and I haven’t been able to get a hold of that person to get anything done with the building.”

Morgan said he has also been in poor health since the summer.

“I was very sick,” he said. “I had an awful lot of tests and everything for my health cancelled or postponed, to the point where I was in very bad condition, back and forth to emergency care, and I wasn’t in any condition to be dealing with a property or anything.”

After receiving the demolition order from the EDPC on Jan. 8, Morgan said he contacted the master carpenter to relay the information, but Graham was unable to secure a letter from an engineer.

“Some person, or persons, called the engineer and told him it was not the wish of the neighbourhood for me to get the house repaired; that it would be offensive to the community if it was done,” he said. “So there was no letter produced.”

Morgan said he has been in contact with his neighbours, none of whom expressed their opposition to his attempts to fix his property.

Morgan questioned why the order was sent just before the holiday when it is difficult to find lawyers or engineers at short notice.

“They put me at a disadvantage,” he stated. “Why all this was all done over the festive season when lawyers and everybody that you’re supposed to contact were unavailable? It seems like I’ve been unjustly treated in this manner, very much so.”

Because he is in a dire financial situation, Morgan said he can only accept council’s decision and move on.

“I was in a situation where I could not get any financing at my age,” he stated. “Hitting me with this now at this time in my life, it’s the end of my life. I don’t know how I’m going to be able to do anything. It’s a complete destruction of myself.”

After a question from deputy warden Michael Diggdon, Morgan responded that he was first contacted by the EDPC about the condition of the property last summer. Because he has been unable to communicate with his co-owner, he is considering signing over the property to them.

Despite expressing their sympathy with Morgan’s situation, council decided to proceed with the demolition of the property at 2011 Whiteside Road.

“I feel we definitely met our due diligence and everything we could to help Mr. Morgan out, as best we could within that time frame,” Diggdon added.