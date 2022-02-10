ANTIGONISH: The artist of a brand new mural on Antigonish’s Main Street says she’s beyond grateful to have been given the opportunity by the Town of Antigonish to be able to showcase one of her pieces.

Entitled “Guide Me Home” and featuring the Cape George Lighthouse, Kashia Melanson indicated she took her inspiration from one of her favourite places in the world.

“It’s somewhere where I grew close to, I always looked forward to visiting there, I love the ocean,” Melanson told The Reporter. “I kind of wanted to at least capture that, especially with being so close to the coast, I kind of wanted to honour that.”

Melanson, who is originally from Livingstone Cove but grew up in West Arm Tracadie and currently lives in Antigonish, works full-time as a residential counsellor at the Heatherton Group Home, and describes herself as an artist.

“I grew up as a pretty quiet kid, and it was a good way to express my emotions and how I was feeling,” she said of her love of art.

Andrew Murray, who is the chair of the Community Enhancement Committee and a councillor in the Town of Antigonish, advised the mural was installed as part of the town’s photo mural program.

“We’re calling them photo murals because they’re not true murals in the truest form of the word,” Murray told The Reporter. “A true mural would be like the dragon painted on the side of the actual building of the former Wong’s Restaurant.”

Because the town is opting to undertake a photo mural program, he suggested it opens the scope out to a lot more artists.

“More artists have the ability to participate in the program, because a lot of artists don’t have the skills, means, abilities or training to do large-scale work,” Murray said. “So anyone who can paint something, let’s say for this example, eight inches by 12 inches, and every inch is a foot that can be blown up; that becomes the mural.”

Melanson’s mural depicts an orange and red sun, overlooking crashing waves with the Cape George Lighthouse being the focal point on the shoreline.

“The image that we received had a bit of local flavour, it was colourful, it had an interesting graphic, slightly abstract and whimsical,” Murray said of the successful submission. “And all those things attracted us to her work, in terms of adding to our ever growing collection of murals on Main Street.”

Melanson explained it’s definitely been a neat experience, as she never really thought she’d be the one selected to have their artwork displayed in a large-scale way.

“Just because I’m petty modest, but it was something that gave me a little bit of freedom, and a task to do,” she said. “I liked challenging myself with it, and obviously over the moon to be given the opportunity.”

Murray suggested that he was delighted to hear that Melanson was pleased with this opportunity.

“Because it’s very encouraging for artists to have something, somewhat high-profile,” he said. “And it encourages them to do more, and to improve their work.”

He knows for himself, growing up in Antigonish as a 14-year-old boy designing sets for the Bauer Theatre, he was given enormous praise.

“Which was very empowering and led me go into the profession professionally, so it’s very important to support our artists,” Murray said. “Encouragement is huge, I feel.”

Melanson indicated while it took her a couple months to finish, just because she works a full-time, demanding, shift work job, she couldn’t be happier with the final product.

“It’s pretty amazing, I usually keep to myself with my art,” she said. “It’s weird seeing my art displayed somewhere, especially right in town. It’s weird but in the best kind of way possible.”