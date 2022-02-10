GUYSBOROUGH: There’s an old African proverb that says people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots, and a local municipal councillor says she’s glad people are opening their eyes and starting to recognize some of the history that took place in Nova Scotia.

Mary Desmond, who is the District 2 councillor in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) and represents the Lincolnville, Sunnyville, and Upper Big Tracadie areas, made the comments in the wake of the 230th anniversary of the Black Loyalist exodus from Nova Scotia.

“It was one of the first and largest single exodus of African decent people who left Nova Scotia to return to the continent of Africa,” Desmond, who is of African descent told The Reporter. “Thomas Peters, who was a former slave at the time from North Carolina, he decided he was going to take the Black Loyalists back to West Africa.”

On Jan. 15, 1792, 15 ships carrying 1,196 Black Loyalists from Nova Scotia, who were a group of ministers, teachers, soldiers, and craftsmen, along with their families, left Halifax for Sierra Leone; a total of 79 families made the voyage.

The #1792Project, which began as an art installation for Halifax’s Nocturne Festival, with Nova Scotians writing letters addressed to the passengers from the 15 ships, has now turned into a province-wide effort to educate Nova Scotians about the historic event and the profound impact it’s had on communities in Nova Scotia and in Sierra Leone.

The MODG’s regular council meeting on Jan. 19 began with a proclamation recognizing the anniversary of the Black Loyalist exodus from Nova Scotia to Sierra Leone as council is committed to promote local history.

“The governments are starting to recognize the importance and starting to wake up to our history. Even in a small rural area of Guysborough, we made the proclamation,” Desmond said. “To some it might just be some words on a piece of paper, but at least the recognition is being made of these historical events, because years ago people wouldn’t even know about the exodus leaving Nova Scotia.”

Mary Desmond

More than 3,000 Black Loyalists arrived in Nova Scotia in the early 1780s where they were promised land, jobs, and freedom in exchange for supporting the British during the American Revolutionary War, and Desmond said facing colonial racism and violence, they had little choice but to leave this province.

“Because of the cold climate and broken promises, they were living in a hostile environment at the time, they decided this wasn’t a place for them to, so they wanted to go back to their native land,” Desmond said. “The voyage was really rough, and they lost about 65 people on the way over. They got to a settlement in Sierra Leone, which was a new settlement called Freetown.”

Asked why she thinks such a historical event has fallen through the cracks, she explained their history, especially local history has just never been taught in our public education system.

“It’s just recently over the years that black history has been taught, because it wasn’t until 1988 when the first Black History Month was observed in Nova Scotia,” Desmond said. “African culture is very rich, and it hasn’t been told, and I imagine it hasn’t been told because of the atrocities that have happened to our people and they don’t want to tell the story of the ugliness that was done to humanity.”

Desmond said the history has been hidden and it’s only now starting to come out, as she herself didn’t know too much about the exodus anniversary.

“I never read it in school, and I’m a decedent of a Black Loyalist, and there’s lots of things that I didn’t know about our local history,” Desmond said. “When we were doing the Emancipation celebrations, finding out there was a whipping post in Guysborough County and stuff like that, we’re learning bits and pieces of our culture and heritage and it’s because we’re resilient.”

For her, the biggest thing is the education component and the sharing of that information has to come together to make a positive impact on black heritage and black history.

“Those two pieces have got to come together for me to make a real good impact; it’s good to educate, but if we don’t share, what good is it?” Desmond said. “History has no colour to it. Its Canadian history, we can’t just pull out what type of ethnic history we want to pull out, we have to share it and tell it as it is, and that’s why I always say we need to tell the good, the bad and the ugly.”

She said sometimes people may feel like they don’t belong, but knowing because of the exodus and Freetown survived, thrived and flourished it makes them feel closer together to their past.

“I think it brings us closer together, we have that connection,” Desmond said. “Heritage provides that clue to our past and to our society and it helps us with our traditions and culture and it makes us feel that we belong somewhere.”