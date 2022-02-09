Inverness to borrow more than $4.5-million for two projects

PORT HOOD: Like other municipalities in the province, Inverness County will be undertaking a boundary review.

Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald told the Feb. 3 regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council that they received correspondence from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board mandating the municipality undertake a review of the boundaries of municipal districts, the number of councillors, and the number of municipal districts.

Since this is something that all municipalities have to do every eight years, MacDonald said council can decide, at budget time, whether to hire a consultant or have municipal staff conduct the review.

Although this decision will be made in the coming months, the CAO said an update now will allow the municipality time to prepare.

In response to a question from Warden Laurie Cranton, MacDonald said the municipality doesn’t have to make any changes, but it does have to go through the review.

Inverness Municipal Council approved a resolution to borrow for two projects.

After completing the first step, which was submitting a capital budget, ministerial approval was granted to complete step 2, Special Projects Facilitator Melanie Beaton told council. Last week’s approval was the third step in the pre-approved debenture issuance process, she noted.

In the case of the J-Class Roads project, the municipality agreed on May 6 to borrow $1,055,200 over 10 years, and it was approved by the minister on Sept. 29, Beaton said.

Beaton noted that council agreed on Aug. 5 to borrow $3,563,300 over 25 years for the Route 19 Sanitary Water and Sewer project, and the minister also signed off on that on Sept. 29.

After confirming with the Municipal Finance Corporation that Inverness County will participate in the spring and fall debenture, Beaton said the J-Class Road paving project, which has been completed will be covered this spring. She said the sanitary water and sewer project has been completed and will be covered in the autumn debenture.

Beaton said pre-approval is required from council to borrow the money, and it will establish the parameters under which the municipality will participate.

Council gave first reading to three rezoning amendments, which will require public hearings.

The first involves a property on Fishermens Lane in Inverness, the second entails changing a property on Main Street in Whycocomagh from Commercial Zone to Residential Centre Zone, and the third will make changes to the Inverness Secondary Plans and Land Use Bylaw to permit detached accessory dwelling units in the Residential Urban Zone.

Council reviewed correspondence from the Nova Scotia Office of Planning and Priorities regarding their review of Crown corporations.

MacDonald said they are looking for council to support staff feedback on the delivery of services from those corporations within the municipality, which it granted.

“It wouldn’t take too much time for staff, basically, we’re very familiar with the 20 Crown corporations,” he replied to a question from Cranton.

In a press release issued on Feb. 1, the office said they are seeking public input on the powers, duties, roles and responsibilities, accountability, oversight and governance, structure, and programs of agencies, boards and Crown corporations. The feedback will help inform decisions about how they align with the needs of Nova Scotians, the office said.

The office said the 20 entities selected for review are arm’s-length organizations and include: the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia; Arts Nova Scotia; Creative Nova Scotia Leadership Council; Develop Nova Scotia; Halifax-Dartmouth Bridge Commission; Harbourside Commercial Park Inc.; Innovacorp; Invest Nova Scotia Board; Nova Scotia Business Inc.; Nova Scotia Crop and Livestock Insurance Commission; Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board; Nova Scotia Fisheries and Aquaculture Loan Board; Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation; Nova Scotia Lands Inc.; Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation; Nova Scotia Municipal Finance Corporation; Perennia Food and Agriculture Incorporated; Public Archives of Nova Scotia; Resource Recovery Fund Board Inc.; and Sherbrooke Restoration Commission.

Nova Scotians can provide feedback on all organizations or select the ones they want to comment on, the office said, adding that the survey will remain open until Feb. 15 and is available at: https://surveys.novascotia.ca/AgencyOfficeCrownInput.