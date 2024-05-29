Home News Cape Nova Gun Club welcoming public to Queensville Range for annual Open... News Cape Nova Gun Club welcoming public to Queensville Range for annual Open Firearms Range Day By Adam McNamara - May 29, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The mission of The Cape Nova Rifle and Revolver Club is to reserve the heritage of shooting, to promote gun skills and firearm Education, to advance comradeship and sportsmanship. Also, to facilitate sport shooting at a reasonable rate for family participation in a clean and safe environment. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register