Cassidy Bernard’s accused killer to stand trial by judge and jury

U’NAMA’KIK: A 21-year-old father from Wagmatcook First Nation will stand trial on charges of killing his twin daughter’s mother.

Dwight Austin Isadore has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Cassidy Bernard.

On October 24, 2018, Mona Bernard, Cassidy’s mother, found her lifeless body inside her We’koqma’q First Nation home.

Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office have remained very tight-lipped over the course of the investigation, including the cause of her death, only going so far as to consider it a suspicious death.

Isadore’s and Bernard’s six-month-old twin daughters, Mia and Paisley, were found inside the house at the time their mother’s body was discovered. The infants were severely dehydrated, but ultimately, unharmed.

With the help of the community, Bernard’s mother is now raising the twins.

Isadore will now face a trail by judge and jury. He’s due in Supreme Court in Port Hawkesbury on November 13 to have a date scheduled for his trial. Isadore’s lawyer indicated there is no plea yet, but that would be done before the Supreme Court when the defendant is arraigned.

Three weeks after Cassidy’s death, a large demonstration was held on the Canso Causeway to bring attention to the unacceptable number of missing and murdered indigenous womem in Canada.

We’koqma’q is a tight-knit community of about 850 people. In the weeks following Bernard’s death, the chief and council said in a statement her “murder has devastated her children, her family, our community and the entire Mi’kmaw Nation.”

The community even took the exceptional step of pledging a $100,000 reward for any information that led to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Bernard’s death.

On the anniversary of Bernard’s death, hundreds of people lined up along a section of Highway 105 next to We’koqma’q in her memory.