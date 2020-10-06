StFX investigating students not following protocols

ANTIGONISH: StFX University has relaxed their on-campus mask policy.

In a letter to the campus community, university President Andy Hakin advised as of October 1, those on campus will no longer be required to wear a mask outdoors.

“As I have communicated in previous updates, we have had a very successful return to campus so far,” he said. “We haven’t been perfect; however, our months of planning coupled with the support students have received have clearly put us in a strong position.”

Everyone on campus had been required to wear a mask, both inside and out, something StFX felt was necessary to start the year off strong by introducing a mask policy that was more stringent than what Public Health mandated across the province.

“We are now comfortable relaxing our StFX mask policy, bringing our internal protocols to match those of Public Health as it relates to wearing masks outdoors,” Hakin said. “Masks will not be required outdoors across the campus when appropriate social distancing is maintained.”

Academic classes of less than 50 students that include physically strenuous activity or outdoor activity will no longer require masks – the change will apply directly to Human Kinetics skills courses or outdoor courses in education and other disciplines.

Having said this, Hakin made it clear the university may revert to a mandatory mask-wearing policy that includes wearing a mask at all times, indoors and outdoors, should an outbreak occur.

“We are able to take this small step together because of our collaborative efforts. We are doing very well and now is not a time to be complacent,” he said. “Let’s continue to practice low-risk behaviours and ensure we continue to keep ourselves and our community safe. By doing so, we are able to stay together, face-to-face, here in Antigonish.”

In the month of September, Elizabeth Yeo, vice president of students said 36 student cases were referred for investigation and adjudication for on and off-campus alleged violations of the school’s COVID-19 Pandemic Plan.

Yeo suggested the alleged violations include failing to self-isolate, on and off-campus gatherings exceeding university room maximums and provincial gathering limits, failing to physical distance, and not wearing masks.

The 36 student cases are being investigated by the manager of Restorative Practices and Student Conduct. Eight cases have already been adjudicated and the remaining ones are in various stages of completion within the StFX Code of Conduct Disciplinary Process.

Yeo suggested outcomes from conduct violations can range from fines of up to $500, residence probation and university suspension depending on the specifics of each case.

StFX said it will be launching two new programs called Safer Socializing and Respectful Communities.

“This will engage students and remind students of the importance of their actions during these challenging times,” Yeo said. “And to think about the safety of others.”

If anyone sees any violations within the community, they are asked to call the RCMP at (902) 863-6500 and the Student Life Office at (902) 867-2276.