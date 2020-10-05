Changes made to sub-division roads

ARICHAT: An amendment to a sub-division by-law was passed by council last week.

During a virtual meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on September 28, council voted to add provisions to the Richmond County Sub-division By-law to allow for a new private road to cross an unmaintained public street (or “K Class” road) to receive sub-division approval. But under this by-law, the owner must have a permit (which is assignable and has no fixed duration) to cross issued by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR).

It was further moved that council remove sections of the by-law which specify a “licence for right-of-way and access” or a “permit to cross” be from the “railway.”

Council did hear from one resident who supported the move during a public hearing just before the regular session of council.

Eastern District Planning Commission director John Bain explained that in 2008, the province changed the rules to allow private roads within sub-divisions to cross K-Class roads.

“This is just bringing Richmond County in line with the provincial sub-division regulations,” Bain said, noting that this change is necessary to approve future developments.

As for the amended sections of the by-law, Bain said that is intended to remove mentions of railways.

“A lot of the right-of-ways aren’t owned by the railway anymore, they’re owned by the Department of Natural Resources,” he stated.