Catch limits, shorter season proposed for mackerel fishery

OTTAWA: The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) is proposing changes to the recreational and commercial mackerel fisheries.

Director general of fisheries resource management for the DFO, Adam Burns, said regulatory proposals which were published in the Canada Gazette are open for a 30-day consultation period, ending November 7.

“It’s making the proposal of what this regulation would do and we’re seeking public comment around that,” Burns explained.

After that deadline, Burns said the DFO will “assess and compile” the public comments received, then the federal cabinet will make a final regulatory decision.

Among the proposals is a daily catch limit of 20 mackerel per person for recreational fishing, creating a closed season for recreational angling from January to March, and an increase in the minimum size of mackerel that can be caught up in both the recreational and commercial fishery to 26.8 centimetres.

Because the commercial fishery reaches its total allowable catch by the fall, Burns said the new changes will have little impact on the recreational fishery.

“What we’ve tried to do… is really to have as little impact on typical recreational harvesters as possible,” Burns said. “Based on the discussions that we’ve had with Canadians who enjoy fishing recreationally for mackerel, we don’t believe this set of regulations would have any real impact on the typical recreational harvester.”

At the moment, there are no rules governing recreational mackerel fishing, which has the potential to lead to unlimited landings. Burns said that some commercial licence holders, including bait licence holders, are using this loophole to land significant quantities of mackerel, while using gear that is not permitted under commercial licences. This also allows those exploiting this gap to avoid reporting landings and having to pay for dockside monitoring.

DFO scientists estimate there are between 2,000 and 5,000 tonnes of unreported mackerel catches per year from various sources, and it is not uncommon for some recreational Atlantic mackerel fishing vessels to land more than 500 kilograms per day.

Burns said the DFO has a concern that some fishermen were using the open recreational fishery to catch bait.

“By putting in place this regulatory tool, first of all, we limit what level of activity can occur under the recreational fishery, but it also gives us the ability to close the recreational fishery at other times of the year for conservation reasons as well,” he said. “It is about making sure that commercial fishing is being used for commercial purposes, but more importantly, that recreational activity is truly recreational activity and that that bait fishing is either done under a commercial licence or under the bait licence which we also issue.”

Burns said the potential measures can ensure a sustainable recreational fishery and conserve a population that department scientists claim is in decline. In 2018, the DFO said the spawning population of mackerel was down 86 per cent from 1990s levels. Department scientists determined at the time that the number of breeding mackerel is at an all-time low.

“We want to make sure that when we do have to close the commercial fishery, that those who are engaged in fishing for bait are using the bait licence which has reporting requirements to make sure that we’re aware of how much is being caught for bait as well so that we have a better understanding of how much fish is being caught which better allows us to monitor the stock,” Burns added.