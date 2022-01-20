SYDNEY: The Celtic Colours Festival Society is looking for a new Chief Executive Officer as organizers weigh their options for this year’s event.

Days after executive director Mike MacSween announced his departure, Celtic Colours International Festival Communications Officer Dave Mahalik told The Reporter they still have time to make a final decision.

“At this point, we are working towards building what an in-person festival may look like for 2022, while recognizing the uncertainties that may impact presenting such an event,” he wrote via email. “Of course, we would love to be able to welcome everyone back to Cape Breton Island for the full, in-person Celtic Colours experience, but we also know what we’re capable of delivering virtually, based on the past two years.”

In a press release issued on Jan. 6, Bill Vokey, Chair of the Celtic Colours Festival Society, announced that Jason Jardine, Marketing Director for Celtic Colours, will assume the executive director position on an interim basis.

“He will be deeply missed by both the Celtic Colours team and the board of directors,” Vokey said. “I want to thank Mike for his service to the festival and wish him much success in his new role.”

MacSween said he started with the festival in 2014 as the general manager, then became the executive director in 2016, taking over from Joella Foulds. He said he is leaving to become the new Senior Event Advisor with the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“I spent two years working on aspects on the business side of the festival, in terms of private sponsorships, government financing and applications to government programs,” he recalled. “As the executive director you’re responsible for the entire organization, including the business side of things. Most of those responsibilities that I was working on, just carried through to the executive director position. But also responsible for all aspects of the festival, including the artistic components of the festival too, the programming of the actual festival itself.”

During his time, Celtic Colours expanded the number of venues and added smaller, more local events. Once the pandemic hit two years ago, MacSween said that changed everything.

“Our plans were based upon the growing success of the festival and the growing numbers of people who were coming and were expressing interest in coming,” he noted. “We had a growth plan which involved bringing on new venues around the island. Our last full year in 2019, we had 52 concerts in 35 communities.”

MacSween said he’s sad to leave the position after developing friendships and getting to know many people across Cape Breton.

“I got to travel around every nook and cranny of the island in my time,” he said. “In normal years, we would go out and do community meetings in a variety of different communities around the island meeting with community groups that are involved with the festival, or interested in getting involved with the festival. The festival works with a lot of groups and I’ve had the opportunity to meet with lots of great people as a result of that.”

The society said the process for replacing MacSween is underway. To better reflect the roles and responsibilities of this position, the title of executive director will change to CEO, they said, adding that the new job description for CEO of the Celtic Colours International Festival can be found at: celtic-colours.com/ceo.

“I know that the future for Celtic Colours is bright,” MacSween added. “I will forever cherish my time with the festival and am eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of it.”