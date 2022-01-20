HALIFAX: Keppoch Mountain in Antigonish County will host two hikes sponsored by Hike Nova Scotia.

Janet Barlow, Hike NS Executive Director, said the Antigonish County trails are an excellent local asset.

“Keppoch is lovely, they’ve got some beautiful trails, and they’ve done a wonderful at up keeping the trails and keeping them in really good condition all year-round,” she told The Reporter. “For folks who want to cross-country ski, or who want to do fat biking, or want to go snowshoeing, they groom the trails as well, so it’s a wonderful place for hiking.”

The Summit Loop on Keppoch Mountain will host a hike on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m., and participants are asked to meet at the lodge five minutes before departing.

Then on Feb. 20, also at 10 a.m. there will be another hike along the Summit Loop, which is located at 193 Keppoch Road in Antigonish County. In this case, participants are asked to meet at the lodge 10 minutes before the start.

For more information on the local hikes, email: thekeppoch@gmail.com, or go to: https://www.thekeppoch.ca.

All of these free or low-cost hike or snowshoe events require pre-registration and will follow public health protocols, including physical distancing, Hike NS noted.

Hike NS and 18 host organizations partnered to offer the Winter Guided Walk Series in January, February and March. There are 45 walks scheduled province-wide, they said, noting that walks are led by local residents and participants qualify to win trail prizes.

Hike NS said the full schedule of hikes with registration details and directions can be found at: www.hikenovascotia.ca. Hikes are listed by date and region and include various lengths and difficulty levels, they said, adding that if there’s no snow, most events will go ahead as walks.

For some of the guided walks, snowshoes are provided, and Hike NS said there are 60 venues where they can be borrowed for free. They said those who want to borrow, rent, or buy snowshoes, can use Hike NS’s online directory, with over 90 listings.

“We’ve got over 90 listings, and about 60 of them are places where you can actually borrow snowshoes for free,” Barlow explained. “People who are new to snowshoeing, they just want to give it a try, but they don’t want to invest in buying a pair right up front, they can go and there’s a likelihood of finding some place local where they can borrow them for free. Often it’s a rec department or even a library where you can borrow them. That’s a great resource.”

An “Intro to Snowshoeing” webinar will be held on Jan. 26 at: www.hikenovascotia.ca, Barlow said.

“That’s for beginners; how to snowshoe, snowshoe etiquette, how to prepare, what to bring, for anyone who wants to learn about snowshoeing.”

Pointing to numbers from across the province, Barlow said hiking is on the rise.

“In the last year or two, we’ve definitely been hearing reports from trail managers, whether it’s a local community trail group, or even Parks Canada, we’re hearing that the numbers of hikers on the trails are up, by anywhere from 30 to 50 per cent or more,” she stated. “From Hike Nova Scotia’s perspective, our membership has increase by at least 20 per cent in the last year. People are just heading out to the trails in droves.”

As a result of increased use, Barlow said trails in Nova Scotia are now experiencing more wear and tear.

“Loving our trails to death is certainly something that we have to be aware of,” noted Barlow. “There are community trail groups that are struggling to keep up with the maintenance because there’s more people using them; people using the trails in ways that they weren’t meant to be used. They’re creating little paths off in their own directions, or they’re widening the trails in places. They’re doing damage to the trails in some respects, building camp fires where they shouldn’t, chopping down trees for firewood where they shouldn’t, camping where they shouldn’t, litter, things like that are happening.”

Hiking provides a boost to bodies and minds, and making time to be active in the outdoors this winter will help people stay healthy and happy, Hike Nova Scotia noted in a press release issued on Jan. 10. They said walking or snowshoeing is a wonderful and free way to boost immune systems during the pandemic.

“Being able to get out on a trail, just to go for a walk to blow off some steam, to clear your mind, get your blood pressure down a little bit, get some exercise in, and just have the nature and greenness; it’s a tonic for the heart and the soul,” said Barlow.

Barlow said it’s important to balance screen time with time outdoors, and going for a walk is something most folks can do close to home on a local trail.

“Because we can’t have a lot of large gatherings, one of the things that you have been able to do, almost through the entire pandemic, is you can go outside and you can go for a walk, and just about anyone can do that,” she stated. “And chances are, there is a trail that’s within a 10 or 15 minute drive of your house. The accessibility of the trails is huge, and it’s free to use them too. It’s tough economic times and not everyone can afford a gym membership.”

Hike NS thanked local partners for organizing the events, as well as public and private sponsors for their assistance.

“We encourage people to get out on the trails this winter,” Barlow added. “It might be cold, but as long as you dress properly, you can get outside and enjoy our beautiful province.”