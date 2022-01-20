Novel uses Dagger Woods folklore as scene setter

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The author of a new novel with an interesting geographic flare says growing up, and still to this day, he has always been very interested in the place with a name that leaves a lot to the imagination.

“I used to go by Dagger Woods all the time, and I used to think that’s an interesting name, and makes you wonder when you’re driving by, why they called it Dagger Woods. There must have been a reason for that,” Chris Trites told The Reporter in a phone interview. “It’s always been an area that has always had a lot ghost stories; it’s always intrigued me as to why, because it’s not a big area, but for some reason there seems to be a lot of ghost stories and tales of things going on in that small area.”

Having a father who lived in Heatherton and worked as a professor at StFX University, Trites recalled that during visits as a child, he would spend a lot of time around Heatherton, Pomquet and Antigonish and would hear the stories of Dagger Woods.

“To be honest, I find that area very intriguing, and just driving by there and seeing the name, it would always get my imagination going,” he said. “There’s different stories about someone who committed a murder with a dagger and fled into the woods and never found again; the howler folklore, of people would hear these terrible screams off in the distance, the scream would get closer, and then this horrendous scream would be right next to them.”

The Dagger Woods is about a young girl who was abandoned on the highway when she was five, just outside Dagger Woods, and when someone sees her and picks her up, the police get involved, and unfortunately, they can’t find anyone to claim her, so she ends up going into the system, Trites explained.

“And of course, they have no idea who she is, who her family is, or where she came from, she ends up graduating from school at Dalhousie, goes to Toronto and gets a job there, working in the Toronto Police College,” he said. “All of my books either involve the police, or police investigations, someone who just stated with the police, or just retired. They’re sort of based on me, from what I know in my career.”

The other character in the book, Caleb Ransom, gets involved in the case, tracks her down, finds her in Toronto and convinces her to come back; the story really gets its meat, Trites said when they go back to Antigonish and start looking into where she came from and what happened to her.

“And of course, another women turns up dead, 23-years-later on the highway, which prompts this whole thing,” he said. “Which was sort of under the same circumstances, and they try to investigate that to find out if there is a connection.”

Originally from Ontario, Trites, who worked as a detective in the Toronto Police Department, advised following his retirement, he and his wife came home to Nova Scotia, and settled in Lunenburg.

“I started to turn to writing as a hobby, and here we are 11 books later. A lot of them are about local folklore,” he said. “I’m an amateur writer, but I was a police officer and detective for most of my career, it’s taken me a while to learn not to write in that way. For me, I was trained to write in a very officious way for the courts. It took me a while to get out of that writing and into creative writing.”

Luckily for him, Trites’ father, who wrote novels and stories, and has been published textbooks, acted as an inspiration for him to get into writing.

“I think the biggest thing is to try to imagine myself that it’s me, that I’m there, describing what I’m seeing and feeling,” he said of his writing process. “A lot of the books I write have to do with history and folklore, and I always try to mix in a bit of the history of the area or towns, there’s so much history in Nova Scotia I find.”

As his biggest supporters, Trites highlighted he’s been very fortunate to have his family, and more importantly, his wife, by his side.

For someone who has only been publishing his novels for three years, oddly enough Trites added that his books are sold in the United States and England, with Canada being his third market. People can purchase The Dagger Woods through Amazon.