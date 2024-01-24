Home Arts & Entertainment Centre Stage Arts & Entertainment Centre Stage By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - January 24, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo contributed. Hearts of Kin will hit the stage for the Cabin Fever Concert Series on March 9 with other powerful women artists Isabella Samson and Evelyn MacRae. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register