Chamber of commerce announces Antigonish Business Award winners

ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Antigonish Business Awards:

The Ian Spencer Excellence in Business Award, sponsored by CBDC-NOBL, is in recognition of Spencer’s commitment to bridging the gap between business and the community. The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce annually recognizes a local business with this Award for Excellence in Business. Nominee businesses have demonstrated successful business practices and strong corporate responsibility and community service.

The winner was Atlantic Broadcasters Limited (98.9 XFM).

The Export Recognition Award, sponsored by Nova Scotia Business Inc., recognizes the success that a business has demonstrated in taking up the challenge of expanding its markets outside of Nova Scotia and/or entering into new markets for exporting its goods and/or services beyond the Nova Scotia borders.

This year’s winner was Steinhart Distillery, and owner Thomas Steinhart accepted the award.

The Emerging Business Award, sponsored by RBC Royal Bank, is designed to put the spotlight on a new profitable business showing excellence in some or all of the following categories: new or innovative product or service; quality of merchandise; customer service; job creation; growth potential; market served; and community involvement.

The 2019 winner is the CACL Workshop, and general manager Jeff Teasdale accepted the honour.

The Outstanding Customer Service Award (Individual), sponsored by East Coast Credit Union, puts the spotlight on individuals within a business that have demonstrated outstanding, “above and beyond” customer service to their customers. These nominees were selected for the best demonstrated customer service attributes, those include being accessible, courteous, helpful, knowledgeable, and responsive.

Darlene Hart, owner of Hart’s Hair Design accepted the award on behalf of her business.

The Young Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Mac Mac & Mac Law Offices, is designed to recognize youth who have excelled in the development and enhancement of the local economic infrastructure, and contributed to the prosperity and well-being of Antigonish through entrepreneurship. In addition, the award acknowledges that young entrepreneurs strengthen local networks, help build a spirit of entrepreneurship, and contribute to the development of transferable skills for themselves and others in the community.

The 2019 award winner was Elin Cunningham and Grace Lazzuri, co-Owners of El Gordo Tacos.

The Kay Thompson Desjardins Award for Social Entrepreneurship, sponsored by CEI – the StFX Extension Department, recognizes Desjardins’ contributions to the StFX Extension Department and her advocacy for human rights. The award highlights the important role social enterprise, and those involved in social entrepreneurship, have had, not only in the Antigonish community, but also throughout northeastern Nova Scotia and elsewhere in the world.

This year’s recipient is Claire MacDougall, a social entrepreneurship practitioner.